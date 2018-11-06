BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, 2019 election; Modi, Shah and Swaraj to take lead

The BJP on Tuesday released its list of 40 star campaigners for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj are some of the top leaders who will stump for BJP candidates.

The ruling party has, so far, announced 194 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, which has a total of 230 Assembly seats. The first list for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls was released on 2 November.

The second list was released Monday in New Delhi by Union minister JP Nadda, who is also secretary of the BJP's Central Election Committee. Lok Sabha member Anoop Mishra, nephew of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was named in the list and five sitting MLAs were dropped.

Mishra, the Lok Sabha MP from Morena, will contest from Bhitarwar in Gwalior district. He unsuccessfully fought the 2013 Assembly polls from the same constituency. The party has renominated eight other MLAs including Minister of State for Health Sharad Jain, who will contest from Jabalpur North seat. There are also two women candidates.

Nirmala Bhuriya, daughter of former MP and tribal leader Dilip Singh Bhuriya, will contest from Petlawad in Jhabua district. In 2015, she lost the bypoll from Jhabua-Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant following the death of her father.

Another candidate, Leena Jain, has been nominated from Basoda in Vidisha district.

While Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases on 12 and 20 November, the Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram Assembly elections will be held on 28 November.

With inputs from PTI