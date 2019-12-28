BJP releases 'chargesheet' against AAP govt in Delhi; will implement good suggestions in next five years, says Arvind Kejriwal

Reacting to the the chargesheet against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his party will go through it and implement the "good suggestions in the next five years".

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year, the BJP on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that it "misguided and befooled" the people in the last five years and "failed" to fulfill the promises made before the 2015 Assembly election.

The 'chargesheet' — Aarop Patra: Jhooth aur Vishwashaghat ki AAP Sarkar — was released in the presence of a battery of senior BJP leaders at an event held at the Central Park in Connaught Place in central Delhi. Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused the AAP of "fanning the fire" during the recent violent protests in Delhi against the amended citizenship law.

Soon after the event, Kejriwal tweeted, and took a dig at the BJP, saying his party will go through the "Aarop Patra" released by the BJP and implement the "good suggestions given in it in the next five years".

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said one should keep his critics close to himself, referring to the words of poet Kabir Das — 'nindak niyare rakhiye'. "We will go through the 'aarop patra' of the BJP and whatever good suggestions have been given in it we will implement it in the next five years. We want everyone to critically review our work and point out our shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can do more good work," he said.

हमारी संस्कृति सिखाती है - निंदक नियरे राखिए... उनके “आरोप पत्र” को हम पढ़ेंगे। जो भी अच्छे सुझाव हैं, उन्हें अगले पाँच साल में लागू करेंगे। हम चाहते हैं कि सब लोग हमारे काम की कड़ी समीक्षा करें और हमारी कमियाँ निकाले, सुझाव दें ताकि हम और अच्छा काम कर सकें। https://t.co/xj3kr2MnL1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 28, 2019

In the document released by the saffron party, one of the accusations is about the recent incidents of violence in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests, especially in Jamia Nagar and Seelampur.

Three short videos, targeting the AAP and its government, made by the Delhi BJP was also released at the event, and city unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari said, "This 'chargesheet' will now be soon circulated in each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies and the 70 Assembly segments." One video dealt with the recent incidents of arson and violence during the protests and sought to put the blame on the AAP and its senior leaders of "fanning the fire".

The 'chargesheet' document also contains a segment that reads — 'Delhi ko jalane ki sajish' (conspiracy to burn Delhi).

The other two videos attempts to dent the AAP voter base among the poor, especially the auto-rickshaw drivers and workers who do odd jobs, as the protagonist in the two videos belong to the two sections of society respectively. The 'I Love Kejriwal' campaign in Delhi is aimed at wooing auto-rickshaw drivers, a sizeable chunk of voters in the city.

Vardhan, in his address, asked if Kejriwal and his government did anything to make Delhi "world-class or beautiful". "Just cheap publicity and advertisements, and stamping his party's name on every big project of the Modi government, this is what the AAP government has been doing," he alleged.

Hitting out at the AAP supremo, the Union minister said, "Kejriwal's arrogance has become bigger than the mandate the AAP got in the polls." "In this election, people will show the mirror to him and his party. Tell me, if people of Delhi want a government that works for five years or five months," he said.

Senior BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, among others, were present at the event.

Assembly polls are likely to be held early next year in Delhi. The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections.

With inputs from PTI

