BJP releases first list of candidates for Maharashtra polls 2019; Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South-West

With the Maharashtra election less than 20 days away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the first list of 125 candidates for the 288-member Assembly and fielded chief minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West seat.

This year, 52 sitting BJP MLAs have been given tickets while names of 12 ministers have been dropped.

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil will be contesting from Kothrud. Among other candidates, Udayanraje Bhosle has been fielded from Satara, Atul Bhosale from Karad, Manohar Bhadane from Dhule Rural and Pankaja Munde has been named from Parli.

The announcement comes a day after NDA allies – BJP and Shiv Sena – issued a press release signed by Chandrakant Patil and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai, confirming an alliance for upcoming polls.

The press release also mentioned that the BJP, Shiv Sena, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (A), Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksh and Vinayak Mete-led Shiv Sangram will contest the October Assembly polls in an alliance.

The alliance was announced via press release by Maha Yuti (Grand Alliance) of the BJP, Shiv Sena, RPI, RSP and other political parties, News18 reported.

However, the two parties are yet to disclose the seat-sharing equation.

Here's the complete first list of 125 candidates of the BJP for Maharashtra Assembly polls:

1st List of BJP Candidate for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election October 2019 on 01.10.2019 by Sukanya Ray on Scribd