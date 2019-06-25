BJP protests 'worsening law and order situation' in West Bengal, alleges police have become 'trigger happy'

Kolkata: The BJP on Monday demonstrated outside the offices of superintendents of police in various parts of West Bengal to protest against the "worsening law and order situation" of the state.

"The TMC government is trying to turn Bengal into a police state. The police have become trigger happy. They are opening fire at the drop of a hat and killing BJP workers. For chanting Jai Shri Ram, BJP workers are being killed," senior BJP leader Sayantan Basu alleged.

A scuffle broke out between BJP activists and police personnel in various districts when the party workers broke the cordon and marched towards the SP's offices. Hundreds of BJP activists in various parts of the state were detained, police said. Since the saffron party won 18 of the 42 seats in the state, post-poll clashes in several areas and a number of people were killed.

Buoyed by major gains in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, the BJP leadership is aiming at more than two-third majority in the assembly elections due in 2021 and also for early polls in the state. The party's vote share zoomed to 40.25 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 from 17 per cent in 2014.

