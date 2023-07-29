BJP rejig: Ahead of major polls JP Nadda drops few from team, adds some

BJP National President JP Nadda made a major rejig in the party’s central office-bearers on Saturday in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Tariq Mansoor, a Pasmananda Muslim and a Member of the Legislative Council from Uttar Pradesh as well as the ex-vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, has been brought on board as the BJP vice president.

The Bhartiya Janata Party has also accommodated its former Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar as a national general secretary.

Meanwhile, the party has C T Ravi, a leader from Karnataka, and Dilip Saikia, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam, as its general secretaries, with sources indicating that they may be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to PTI.

Also joining the post of national secretary is former Congress leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony. Anil had left Congress earlier this year to join BJP.

Most of the office-bearers have been retained as vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries in the new list.

BJP West Bengal Vice President Dilip Ghosh has also lost his post.

There are 13 vice presidents, nine general secretaries, including B L Santhosh as the in-charge of organisation, and 13 secretaries on the list.

Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, has been dropped as a party vice-president.

