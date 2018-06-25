Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP president Dilip Ghosh says unofficial emergency imposed in West Bengal under TMC rule

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 21:34:54 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday claimed that an "unofficial emergency" has been imposed in Bengal under the TMC rule and democratic rights are being snatched away from the masses.

File image of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. News18

File image of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. News18

Ghosh claimed several top leaders of TMC are in touch with the party leadership and are willing to join BJP.

"The democratic rights of the masses have been snatched away. The people are not allowed to vote freely and fairly in the last panchayat elections. An unofficial emergency has been imposed in the state," Ghosh said while addressing a rally.

Ghosh on Monday accused the TMC government of trying to "wipe out" every sign of Opposition in the state.

Despite the "reign of terror" we have won nearly 6000 seats in the panchayat polls. It only shows that people of this state are with us, Ghosh said.

"The TMC is trying to wipe out every sign of Opposition from West Bengal, that is the reasons our workers are being killed every day. But, we will continue our democratic fight till we end the misrule of the TMC government", he alleged.

Two BJP activists: 35-year-old Dulal Kumar and 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato were found hanging in West Bengal's Purulia district on 2 June and 31 May respectively.

"After 30 June, top leadership of TMC will fall sick seeing the number of TMC leaders joining BJP," he claimed.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 21:34 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}