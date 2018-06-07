You are here:
BJP president Amit Shah meets allies as part of BJP's 'Sampark for Samartan' campaign in Maharashtra

Politics FP Staff Jun 07, 2018 19:01:41 IST

BJP president Amit Shah had met Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackrey at his residence in 'Matoshree' on Thursday as a part of his “Sampark se Samarthan” (Contact for Support) campaign. Twitter/@AmitShah

BJP president Amit Shah had met Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackrey at his residence in 'Matoshree' on Thursday. The Shiv Sena has threatened to leave the alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. Twitter/@AmitShah

Shah also met Akali Dal patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Twitter/@AmitShah

Akali Dal secretary general Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said the party will raise all issues concerning the Sikh community and Punjab with Shah. The Akali Dali members also say that BJP has ignored them for too long. Twitter/AmitShah

Amit Shah had a 30-minute meeting with industrialist Ratan Tata, and spoke about the achievements an initiatives taken by the Modi government in the last four years. Twitter/@AmitShah

Ratan Tata later Tweeted that he was impressed with the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter/@AmitShah

Shah met with film star Madhuri Dixit. Dixit's husband Dr. Sriram Nene, a surgeon, was also present during the meeting. Twitter/@Amit Shah

Amit Shah also held talks wit the Punjab's Lok Sabha in charges, in Chandigarh.

