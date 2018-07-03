Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP preparing to scuttle Monsoon Session by raising thorny issues, says Congress' Anand Sharma

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 22:07:45 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP and the government of attempting to scuttle the Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to start from 18 July, by raising issues that rake up conflict.

File image of Congress leader Anand Sharma. ibnlive

File image of Congress leader Anand Sharma. ibnlive

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running away from his responsibility of accountability to Parliament.

He appealed to Modi and his government to give up the "mindset of conflict and confrontation" in the country's larger interest.

"The prime minister and the government are not interested in the Monsoon Session. They have started raising issues that lead to conflict. Like the last session, the prime minister wants to run away from his accountability before Parliament," he told reporters.

The Congress leader, who is also the deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, alleged that the ruling dispensation wasted the last session and blamed the opposition for it instead.

No significant business could be taken up in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session, which witnessed a washout. The opposition alleged that it was the government which "engineered" protests by some parties to "scuttle" Parliament.

"The BJP and the government are preparing to scuttle this Monsoon Session so that they run away from questions and issues that have taken place since the last session," he said, alleging that they were not ready to answer before Parliament.

Sharma said the government could not escape accountability and should be prepared to answer issues raised by the opposition and allow Parliament to function.

He alleged that the government did not believe in consensus on any issue and instead believed in confrontation.

"We appeal to the government to give up this mindset of confrontation and behave like a responsible government and allow the Parliament to function in larger national interest," he said.

Referring to a recent meeting of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel with former prime minister Manmohan Singh, he said there had to be a structured dialogue with top leaders of opposition parties, including the Leader of Opposition.

He said there had been no proper dialogue between the Opposition and the government.

The former Union minister also alleged that the prime minister was someone who did not believe in consensus and said there was no dialogue between him and the Opposition so far.

"The government are in a perpetual conflict with the opposition," he said.

The Congress leader said the government should be prepared for legislative and Parliamentary scrutiny.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 22:07 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores