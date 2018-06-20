BJP-PDP end alliance in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is currently chairing an important meeting in Srinagar with party leaders, according to reports. Abdullah had said on Tuesday that the election in Jammu and Kashmir should be held at the earliest after the resignation of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has told BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir to prep for November polls, according to reports. Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has transferred former PMO (Prime Minister's Office) private secretary BVR Subrahmanyam from Chhattisgarh to assist Governor Vohra.
Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind approved Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, former deputy chief minister Kavindra Gupta said that new government won't be formed anytime soon. "I don't think a new government will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something and people will get to know about it," former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI.
Governor NN Vohra will address the senior administration officers and security forces at 11:45 am in Srinagar on Wednesday.
When in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav announced the break-up of BJP-PDP alliance in the state, two people who had no idea of what was happening included Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
According to The Telegraph, moments after the BJP announcement, Rajnath left his office and went to his official residence. Senior home ministry officials said that they felt Rajnath had so far been unaware of the impending decision. The report quoted officials from the ministry, who on condition of anonymity, said, "Forget about us, it seems even Rajnathji was not in the loop. Rajnath Singh is the official second-in-command in the government, but only on paper."
President Ram Nath Kovind has given his approval for the imposition of Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect, sources from home ministry said. Governor Narinder Nath Vohra had forwarded his report to the President for the imposition of Governor's Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution on Tuesday.
PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti raised the bogey of Article 370 and unilateral ceasefire, saying muscular security policy will not work in the state and reconciliation is the key.
"I am not shocked as this alliance was never for power. PDP never believes in power politics and we worked for the people," she told reporters after an hour-long meeting with her ministers and party workers at her residence.
Mehbooba maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was not an enemy territory as being perceived by a few. "We had always said muscular security policy will not work in J-K, reconciliation is key," she said.
She began her press conference by raising Article 370, under which the state enjoys a special status, and said "...we have safeguarded Article 370 and 35-A (of the Constitution) and we will continue to do that".
"We have been able to withdraw 11,000 cases against the stone pelters," she said while listing her side of the story after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in the state. She also mentioned about the unilateral ceasefire during Ramazan announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lahore in 2015. Mehbooba, who submitted her resignation to the governor this evening , said her party will continue to strive for dialogue and reconciliation in the state.
"I have told the governor we will not go into any other alliance," she said.
Mehbooba said her party, PDP, had entered into an alliance with the BJP with the aim of achieving the bigger objective of reconciliation and dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir which will bring out the people of the state from the present situation of turmoil.
"Although this was against the sentiments of the people, we entered into the alliance with the BJP after giving it a deep thought. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed entered into the alliance with a bigger vision thinking that BJP is a big party and the Prime Minister has got a huge mandate.
We joined hands with the party ruling at the Centre with the aim that it will help in bringing out the state from its situation of turmoil. It took us several months to chalk out the agenda of alliance which was aimed at reconciliation and dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.
Mehbooba said her party's objective was reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue, confidence building measures and good relations with Pakistan.
"That is why we had a unilateral ceasefire which had given relief to the people here. People had expressed satisfaction after many years. However, it was not appropriately responded to by the other side and there was an attempt somewhere from the other side to end the ceasefire, which happened," she said.
Mehbooba said there was no alternative to the healing touch policy of the PDP.
"We believe that there is no alternative to the PDP's healing touch agenda under which talks should be held with Pakistan, people of Jammu and Kashmir, more and more routes (across the Line of Control) should be opened," she added.
In an apparent report card of her government, Mehbooba said there were apprehensions with regard to special status of Jammu and Kashmir following the PDP's alliance with the BJP.
"The biggest apprehension in the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people in the valley, was about the status of Article 370, (which guarantees) special status of the state. We defended Article 35-A and Article 370 in the court," she said.
She said her government also worked towards maintaining the integrity of the state.
"After BJP come to power, there was a sense of insecurity among the minorities in Jammu region. There was the Rasaana (Kathua rape and murder) case and cow vigilante case...the government took a stand. We made all efforts to ensure that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh stay united," she said.
Mehbooba said despite facing difficulties at the ground level, the PDP workers supported the government.
"We have tried our best for dialogue and reconciliation and in future also we will continue to make efforts in this regard," she added.
"We did not enter into this alliance for power. Had it been for power, that time Omar (Abdullah) and Congress had offered us support. This alliance was for a bigger objective -- unilateral ceasefire, PM's visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youths, dialogue offer from Home Minister. This was the bigger objective, not power politics," she added.
BJP-PDP alliance was compulsion of the moment, says Ram Madhav
Day after the BJP pulled out from the alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that there was nothing opportunistic about leaving the alliance. " ...it was not an opportunistic alliance. Mufti described it as the coming together of the North and South poles... We tried our best to maintain this alliance and ensure that the government lasts its full term," he said in an interview to CNN-News18.
"I myself put in a lot of effort... but some alliances work and some don’t," he added.
He claimed that the policemen and journalists were "being killed" in the Valley because of Mehbooba Mufti government's "soft approach". "We don’t want that soft approach," he said.
NN Vohra holds talks with chief secretary, other senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir
Immediately after receiving president’s approval, Governor NN Vohra issued the proclamation to impose Governor’s Rule in the State under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said an official statement.
Governor NN Vohra held discussions with Chief Secretary BB Vyas on Wednesday and identified the major tasks which shall require to be dealt with on a strict time bound basis, beginning from Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
“To gear up the state administrative machinery to function with speed, efficiency, and accountability, the governor is speaking to senior officers of the civil, police, forest and other departments on Wednesday. This meeting shall be followed by a security review meeting at the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon,” the spokesman said.
Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women chairperson resigns
Nayeema Ahmad Mahjoor Wednesday resigned from her post of Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women.
Taking to Twitter, Nayeema wrote: “I am now free woman… freedom at last…”. The development came a day after BJP pulled out of the coalition with PDP and paved way for the Governor’s Rule.
Omar Abdullah chairs key National Conference meet in Srinagar
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is currently chairing an important meeting in Srinagar with party leaders, according to reports. Abdullah had said on Tuesday that the election in Jammu and Kashmir should be held at the earliest after the resignation of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP workers told to prep for November polls
According to India Today, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has told BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir to prepare for November election in state. This comes hours after Governor's Rule was imposed in state following Mehbooba Mufti's resignation as the chief minister.
BJP to honour Syama Prasad Mukherjee on 23 June at 4 pm
"On 23 June, we will honour SP Mukherjee in Jammu," Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLA Ravinder Raina said during a press conference. "We aim to strengthen the nationalism which received a boost in the Valley because of Mukherjee," he said.
BVR Subrahmanyam could become key advisors of Jammu and Kashmir governor
According to reports, BVR Subrahmanyam — the Chhattisgarh additional chief secretary who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir — is likely to be one of the key advisors of Governor NN Vohra. He had joined the PMO as private secretary under former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam transferred to Jammu and Kashmir
The central government has transferred BVR Subrahmanyam to Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state.
Subrahmanyam was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir upon the recommendations of the Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet. According to media reports, the IAS officer of the 1987 cadre is likely to take up role of chief secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, however, there is no official release to indicate exactly what role he will be playing.
Governor Vohra to address security forces, senior administration officials at 11.45 am in Srinagar
No new govt will be formed anytime soon: Kavinder Gupta
"I don't think a new government will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something and people will get to know about it," said former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta.
BVR Subrahmanyam posted to Jammu and Kashmir
The Appointments Committe of the Cabinet reassigned Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chattisgarh government BVR Subrahmanyam has been posted to Jammu and Kashmir as the state goes under Governor’s rule.
RECAP: Governor Vohra sent his report to Kovind after consultation with BJP, PDP leaders and Omar Abdullah
Governor Vohra received a letter by fax, jointly signed by state BJP president Ravinder Raina and BJP legislature party leader Kavinder Gupta to withdraw BJP’s support to the coalition government. Thereafter, Mehbooba Mufti tendered her resignation as the chief minister. The Governor asked her to continue in office till alternative arrangements were made, a spokesperson told Firstpost.
Later, Governor had a meeting with Omar Abdullah, who stated that there was no alternative to Governor’s Rule and elections. After concluding his consultations with all the major political parties, the governor forwarded his report to the President for the imposition of Governor’s Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.
Successful anti-terror measures by Centre had political costs for Mehbooba
The BJP, both at the state and central levels, did not falter on the basic principles of effective governance, as is evidenced by successful counter-terrorism operations and raids by NIA. The political cost did not stop BJP from forming the government in the first place. The central leadership of the BJP made it clear at that time that there could be a government through an alliance between opposing ideologies, as long as the promise of good governance is preserved.
Why Governor Vohra may get an extension despite not being keen on it
Vohra is reluctant to continue as governor after his term ends. However, officials in the state administration want him to continue, since they have worked with him for a long time and know his style of functioning and administration. Moreover, New Delhi would also want to avoid appointing a fresh face in the state because it could disrupt the smooth functioning of the administration.
Not shocked, as this alliance was never for power: Mehbooba
The Bharatiya Janata Party ended the three-year-old uneasy alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP in Jammu and Kashmir citing rising security concerns. PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, however, raised the bogey of Article 370 and unilateral ceasefire, saying muscular security policy will not work in the state and reconciliation is the key.
"I am not shocked as this alliance was never for power. PDP never believes in power politics and we worked for the people," she told reporters after an hour-long meeting with her ministers and party workers at her residence.
Governor's Rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect
President Ram Nath Kovind has given his approval for the imposition of Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect, sources from home ministry said.
BJP-PDP alliance was compulsion of the moment, says Ram Madhav
Day after the BJP pulled out from the alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that there was nothing opportunistic about leaving the alliance. " ...it was not an opportunistic alliance. Mufti described it as the coming together of the North and South poles... We tried our best to maintain this alliance and ensure that the government lasts its full term," he said in an interview to CNN-News18.
"I myself put in a lot of effort... but some alliances work and some don’t," he added.
He claimed that the policemen and journalists were "being killed" in the Valley because of Mehbooba Mufti government's "soft approach". "We don’t want that soft approach," he said.
Visuals from NN Vohra's meeting with senior officials in Srinagar
Rajnath Singh, PDP's most-trusted BJP leader, left out of alliance-breaking talks
On Monday evening, when Jammu and Kashmir's BJP leaders and MLAs were asked to report to New Delhi between 7.30 and 7.45 am on Tuesday — and advised accordingly to book early morning flights to the National Capital — for a meeting with the party high command, they had little idea as to what was transpiring and were only told that the party leadership wanted to discuss strategy ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
But what has surprised many in the Valley is a newspaper report stating that the two most important people when it comes to Kashmir — Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the Centre's special representative to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma — were kept in the dark about the party's decision to pull out of its alliance in the state.
PDP office in Srinagar wears a deserted look, day after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as CM
SP Vaid says it would be much easier to work under Governor's Rule
With Jammu and Kashmir under Governor's Rule, top cop SP Vaid expects it to be "much easier" to conduct anti-terror. "Operations will continue. Only thing was in between, during this (ceasefire) period, the operations were stopped. They were going on earlier also, but we will intensify these operations in the days to come. And it would be, I think, much easier to work," Vaid was quoted as saying by NDTV.
NN Vohra holds talks with chief secretary, other senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir
Immediately after receiving president’s approval, Governor NN Vohra issued the proclamation to impose Governor’s Rule in the State under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said an official statement.
Governor NN Vohra held discussions with Chief Secretary BB Vyas on Wednesday and identified the major tasks which shall require to be dealt with on a strict time bound basis, beginning from Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
“To gear up the state administrative machinery to function with speed, efficiency, and accountability, the governor is speaking to senior officers of the civil, police, forest and other departments on Wednesday. This meeting shall be followed by a security review meeting at the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon,” the spokesman said.
Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women chairperson resigns
Nayeema Ahmad Mahjoor Wednesday resigned from her post of Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women.
Taking to Twitter, Nayeema wrote: “I am now free woman… freedom at last…”. The development came a day after BJP pulled out of the coalition with PDP and paved way for the Governor’s Rule.
Omar Abdullah chairs key National Conference meet in Srinagar
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is currently chairing an important meeting in Srinagar with party leaders, according to reports. Abdullah had said on Tuesday that the election in Jammu and Kashmir should be held at the earliest after the resignation of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP workers told to prep for November polls
According to India Today, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has told BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir to prepare for November election in state. This comes hours after Governor's Rule was imposed in state following Mehbooba Mufti's resignation as the chief minister.
BJP to honour Syama Prasad Mukherjee on 23 June at 4 pm
"On 23 June, we will honour SP Mukherjee in Jammu," Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLA Ravinder Raina said during a press conference. "We aim to strengthen the nationalism which received a boost in the Valley because of Mukherjee," he said.
BVR Subrahmanyam could become key advisors of Jammu and Kashmir governor
According to reports, BVR Subrahmanyam — the Chhattisgarh additional chief secretary who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir — is likely to be one of the key advisors of Governor NN Vohra. He had joined the PMO as private secretary under former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam transferred to Jammu and Kashmir
The central government has transferred BVR Subrahmanyam to Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor's Rule in the state.
Subrahmanyam was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir upon the recommendations of the Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet. According to media reports, the IAS officer of the 1987 cadre is likely to take up role of chief secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, however, there is no official release to indicate exactly what role he will be playing.
Governor Vohra to address security forces, senior administration officials at 11.45 am in Srinagar
No new govt will be formed anytime soon: Kavinder Gupta
"I don't think a new government will be formed anytime soon. Uncertainties are there, but we are working on something and people will get to know about it," said former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta.
BVR Subrahmanyam posted to Jammu and Kashmir
The Appointments Committe of the Cabinet reassigned Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chattisgarh government BVR Subrahmanyam has been posted to Jammu and Kashmir as the state goes under Governor’s rule.
RECAP: Governor Vohra sent his report to Kovind after consultation with BJP, PDP leaders and Omar Abdullah
Governor Vohra received a letter by fax, jointly signed by state BJP president Ravinder Raina and BJP legislature party leader Kavinder Gupta to withdraw BJP’s support to the coalition government. Thereafter, Mehbooba Mufti tendered her resignation as the chief minister. The Governor asked her to continue in office till alternative arrangements were made, a spokesperson told Firstpost.
Later, Governor had a meeting with Omar Abdullah, who stated that there was no alternative to Governor’s Rule and elections. After concluding his consultations with all the major political parties, the governor forwarded his report to the President for the imposition of Governor’s Rule under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehbooba admits to apprehensions regarding Article 370's future
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the "biggest apprehension" for the people of of the Valley was about the status of Article 370 which guarantees special status to the state. "We defended Article 35-A and Article 370 in the court," she said.
Successful anti-terror measures by Centre had political costs for Mehbooba
The BJP, both at the state and central levels, did not falter on the basic principles of effective governance, as is evidenced by successful counter-terrorism operations and raids by NIA. The political cost did not stop BJP from forming the government in the first place. The central leadership of the BJP made it clear at that time that there could be a government through an alliance between opposing ideologies, as long as the promise of good governance is preserved.
Why Governor Vohra may get an extension despite not being keen on it
Vohra is reluctant to continue as governor after his term ends. However, officials in the state administration want him to continue, since they have worked with him for a long time and know his style of functioning and administration. Moreover, New Delhi would also want to avoid appointing a fresh face in the state because it could disrupt the smooth functioning of the administration.
Not shocked, as this alliance was never for power: Mehbooba
The Bharatiya Janata Party ended the three-year-old uneasy alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP in Jammu and Kashmir citing rising security concerns. PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, however, raised the bogey of Article 370 and unilateral ceasefire, saying muscular security policy will not work in the state and reconciliation is the key.
"I am not shocked as this alliance was never for power. PDP never believes in power politics and we worked for the people," she told reporters after an hour-long meeting with her ministers and party workers at her residence.
Governor's Rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect
President Ram Nath Kovind has given his approval for the imposition of Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect, sources from home ministry said.