BJP-PDP alliance Latest Updates: In latest updates, Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra met former chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Mehbooba Mufti has resigned as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and sent her resignation letter to Governor NN Vohra, reports have said. Mehbooba Mufti had cancelled all meetings since Tuesday morning after getting a whiff about the New Delhi decision. On the streets of Srinagar people are saying that the break-up was long awaited and hope it happens for the good of people. Mehbooba is set to address media in Srinagar at 5 pm. The PDP has also called for an emergency meeting at 4 on Tuesday evening.
Bharatiya Janata Party has snapped the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir with the Peoples Democratic Party which is headed by Mehbooba Mufti, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav announced on Tuesday.
"It is good that this government ended. They were both brutal. PDP came to power on the promise it would not allow BJP to form the government but ended up making an alliances with the same party," Shuja Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar told Firstpost on the Residency Road after the BJP announced that the alliance with PDP has ended.
"The BJP has humiliated PDP like no other regional party could do it. It is move aimed at 2019 elections in India," Sheikh said.
Madhav said the parties tried hard to maintain the alliance but it became untenable to follow through. "We had called this meeting (Tuesday morning) to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Even freedom of expression has become an issue in the Valley," Madhav said.
"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example," Madhav said.
"Centre did everything for the Valley. We have tried to put a full-stop to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan. PDP has not been successful in fulfilling its promises. Our leaders have been facing a lot of difficulties from PDP in developmental works in Jammu and Ladakh," said Madhav.
Described as "strange bedfellows" and "uneasy alliance", the BJP-PDP coalition always struggled to run in a state which struggled to sort out any issue amicably. The BJP-PDP alliance was, in fact, called the 'South and North Pole.' As described by Madhav, the problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir were extremely complex and with an alliance which never saw eye to eye, it was extremely difficult to agree upon anything.
This is not the first time that differences have cropped up between the alliance partners. Earlier, the PDP reportedly threatened to pull out of the coalition over the issue of two BJP ministers rallying behind the Hindu Ekta Manch, which was demanding a CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district. The BJP had asked both the ministers to resign from cabinet.
Here is a list of MLAs in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
The Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of the alliance with the People's Democratic Party, pushing the Mehbooba Mufti-led is Jammu and Kashmir government i minority. The news comes amid reports of growing tension in the BJP-PDP alliance, each blaming the other for rising militancy, mob violence and low voter turnout in the recent parliamentary bypolls. Amit Shah met the Jammu BJP leaders on Tuesday after which the party has called a press conference.
The BJP central leadership would deliberate on the party's strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also take stock of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.
"All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting," a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader told PTI. BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul have been also called for the meeting.
The announcement comes after Ram Madhav said in April that there was no immediate threat to the alliance.
BJP ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti government, including state unit president Ravindra Raina, party vice-president and incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna, and state unit office bearers, will participate in the meeting at the party headquarters, The Economic Times report said. Party General secretary (Organisation) Asho Kaul has also been called for the meeting.
However, other reports claimed that suspending operations along the border area has miffed the PDP leadership and the rift is showing once again as the Centre wants to resume anti-terror operations in the state after Ramzan. While PDP thinks BJP leaders should make headway with the separatists and initiate dialogue with them, the BJP-led central government says that the separatists lost an opportunity as they did not take a cue from civil society, sources have told NDTV.
16:18 (IST)
Omar Abdullah press conference after meeting governor
16:17 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
16:07 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
PDP ministers left for Mehbooba Mufti's office after news of pullout broke
Meanwhile, PDP ministers were sitting in their offices when the news of BJP pulling out of the coalition reached civil secretariat in Srinagar.
According to eyewitnesses, PDP ministers soon began to leave towards Mehbooba Mufti’s official residence at Gupkar, where she will head an emergency meeting at 4 pm.
15:49 (IST)
Omar Abdullah meets Jammu and Kashmir governor: Reports
15:44 (IST)
Will PDP and NC come together?
This will be difficult for Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah but given the fact that SP-BSP came together in UP, Congress-JDS in Karnataka, RJD-JD(U) in Bihar, this is a possibility that the leaders of the two parties in Kashmir can explore.
Governor's rule means proxy rule by the Centre and Assembly is likely to be kept in suspended animation till possibility of alternate government is explored. Governor's rule also means that security agencies would act tough in days and weeks to come.
15:43 (IST)
Governor calls National Conference chief Omar Abdullah for a meeting: CNN-News18
15:39 (IST)
Ajit Doval driving to Amit Shah's residence wasn't unusual
NSA Ajit Doval driving to BJP chief Amit Shah residence in the morning was not an unusual affair. Most mistook it with Amarnath Yatra preparedness. But now it's clear that before coming to conclusions, Shah wanted to have first-hand knowledge of the situation in the state.
15:28 (IST)
15:27 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir governor's term to be extended by three months: CNN-News18
The news channel reported that the governor's term was going to be extended till the Amarnath Yatra ended.
15:26 (IST)
Imposition of governor's rule is the right step: Former Director General of Police K Rajendra Kumar
"Imposition of governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir is a right step towards the restoration of public order and peace, especially in the context of rising terrorist incidents and radicalisation. (This is a ) relief for the peace-loving people of the state," Rajendra Kumar said.
15:22 (IST)
Immediate fallout of split will be on Valley's security situation
The immediate fallout of the breaking of ruling coalition will be on the security situation in the Valley. Despite all the rifts and disagreements, alliance compulsions had restricted the Centre from going all out against the separatist elements.
With these ideological and operational differences now gone, it is conceivable that security forces will now be given a free hand under Governor's rule. In fact, while announcing the split on Tuesday, BJP senior leader Ram Madhav said: "In order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state, we have decided that the reign of power in the state be handed over to the governor."
The operative words here are "brining control". It is likely that security forces will now launch renewed search and cordon operations without being subjected to the ambiguities of political will. Governor's rule may also serve to extend the state's writ over people which is now spread dangerously thin.
15:21 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti to address press conference at 5 pm
15:20 (IST)
Whatever has happened is good: Ghulam Nabi Azad
15:19 (IST)
Cracks in the PDP-BJP alliance had emerged since Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's death
"The top figures in the coalition have been uneasy with each other ever since the three month period after Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s death, during which Mehbooba had sought concrete confidence building measures from the Centre before she took office. The unease lay dormant over the subsequent year, but the Centre’s unease increased manifold after there was intense violence during the bye-election for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in April this year," David Devadas had written in August 2017.
Click here to read the full article.
15:18 (IST)
People in Srinagar expected this development
The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had cancelled all meetings since morning, after getting a hint about the BJP's decision.
On the streets of Srinagar, people are saying it was long awaited and hope it benefits them. “It is good that this government ended. They were both brutal. PDP came to power on the promise it would not allow BJP to form the government but ended up making an alliance with the same party.” Shuja Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar told Firstpost on the Residency Road after the decisions taken by BJP.
15:16 (IST)
15:15 (IST)
BJP pulled out of alliance because it knew it was losing ground: Asaduddin Owaisi
"I feel sorry for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This was an alliance between north pole and south pole. The people of the nation want to know what happened to the north pole-south pole alliance. BJP cannot run away from failing to stop attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP is equally responsible," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.
"BJP pulled out of alliance because it knew it was losing ground," he said.
15:12 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir was destroyed socially and politically: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad
"Who will create an alternate government in such a situation? They have made a khandar of a situation here," Congress' Azad said. "They ruined the balance of the society in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a lot of tension between the regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Socially, politically, Jammu and Kashmir was destroyed," he also said.
15:07 (IST)
Split has come not a day too soon
With BJP's pulling out of the ruling coalition, the BJP-PDP government will fall. In 2014 Assembly elections, PDP emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats while BJP secured 25.
The fractured nature of the mandate, which saw PDP's gains restricted to Kashmir and BJP's wins concentrated in Jammu, made transfer of writ difficult across the state. In the intervening three years, the positions have hardened to the extent that the alliance has served only to feed extreme elements in both sides.
While the BJP feared a loss of its influence and vote bank among the Hindu majority in Jammu, the situation was trickier for Mufti who needed to compete not only with National Conference for popular support and political influence but more importantly with secessionist elements and violent operatives.
For Mufti to carry on, a soft separatist narrative was inevitable that placed her in direct policy confrontation with BJP's nationalist policies. That this untenable alliance was kept alive for so long is a testament to BJP and PDP's compulsions for power and the state's lack of political alternatives. The split has come not a day too soon.
15:06 (IST)
15:05 (IST)
PDP-BJP alliance was anti-national and unnatural: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
15:04 (IST)
15:00 (IST)
14:53 (IST)
14:52 (IST)
Here is a breakdown of the numbers in Jammu and Kashmir state Assembly:
14:48 (IST)
Present scenario (in J&K) cannot be handled by the present government (in the state): Ram Madhav
"We had to respect the people's mandate then (at the time of the last Jammu and Kashmir elections," Madhav said.
"Jammu and Kashmir has faced ups and downs many times. There was a rise in violence and terrorism in the past also. All I'm saying is that we came to the conclusion that the present scenario cannot be handled by the present government at this juncture. And we our presence in this government totally untenable," he added.
14:45 (IST)
PDP calls emergency meet at 4 pm: Times Now
14:44 (IST)
14:43 (IST)
We had implemented the Ramzan ceasefire from a position of strength: Ram Madhav
"We are not concerned about losing ground," Ram Madhav further said in the press conference.
"We had implemented the Ramzan ceasefire from a position of strength. But they were not ready to accept this," he further said. "Law and order is managed by the state. In the state, action against terrorists had been taken by the state and the Centre, which has produced results," he added.
14:40 (IST)
BJP's decision not to extend ceasefire might have been the final trigger
The BJP-PDP alliance had become untenable almost since its birth. In 2016, this writer had commented on how a toxic alliance is pushing Kashmir to brink of permanent instability.
However, it is pretty clear that the decision not to extend the ceasefire after Ramzan provided the final blow to an ailing partnership. PDP leader and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's political survival depended on the extension of the ceasefire. There was a possibility that the Centre may have still gone ahead with it despite taking a hundred cuts but the killing of Rising Kashmir editor Sujaat Bukhari provided the final straw.
14:36 (IST)
Terrorism, violence on the rise in the Valley: Ram Madhav
14:36 (IST)
14:32 (IST)
14:28 (IST)
You saw how Shujaat Bukhari was murdered: Ram Madhav
"In the last three years, restoring peace in Kashmir — especially in Kashmir Valley — and ensuring fast development in the three regions of Kashmir were the main objectives," Madhav said.
"Today, terrorism and violence has increased in Kashmir. Radicalisation is growing fast. Fundamental rights of citizens are now in danger," he also said.
"You saw how Shujaat Bukhari was murdered in Jammu and Kashmir," Madhav said.
14:25 (IST)
14:23 (IST)
BJP presser begins, Ram Madhav addresses media
14:18 (IST)
BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir: Reports
14:14 (IST)
Big announcement expected at BJP press conference