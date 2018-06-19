BJP-PDP alliance Latest Updates: In latest updates, Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra met former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Mehbooba Mufti has resigned as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and sent her resignation letter to Governor NN Vohra, reports have said. Mehbooba Mufti had cancelled all meetings since Tuesday morning after getting a whiff about the New Delhi decision. On the streets of Srinagar people are saying that the break-up was long awaited and hope it happens for the good of people. Mehbooba is set to address media in Srinagar at 5 pm. The PDP has also called for an emergency meeting at 4 on Tuesday evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party has snapped the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir with the Peoples Democratic Party which is headed by Mehbooba Mufti, BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav announced on Tuesday.

"It is good that this government ended. They were both brutal. PDP came to power on the promise it would not allow BJP to form the government but ended up making an alliances with the same party," Shuja Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar told Firstpost on the Residency Road after the BJP announced that the alliance with PDP has ended.

"The BJP has humiliated PDP like no other regional party could do it. It is move aimed at 2019 elections in India," Sheikh said.

Madhav said the parties tried hard to maintain the alliance but it became untenable to follow through. "We had called this meeting (Tuesday morning) to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Even freedom of expression has become an issue in the Valley," Madhav said.

"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example," Madhav said.

"Centre did everything for the Valley. We have tried to put a full-stop to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan. PDP has not been successful in fulfilling its promises. Our leaders have been facing a lot of difficulties from PDP in developmental works in Jammu and Ladakh," said Madhav.

Described as "strange bedfellows" and "uneasy alliance", the BJP-PDP coalition always struggled to run in a state which struggled to sort out any issue amicably. The BJP-PDP alliance was, in fact, called the 'South and North Pole.' As described by Madhav, the problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir were extremely complex and with an alliance which never saw eye to eye, it was extremely difficult to agree upon anything.

This is not the first time that differences have cropped up between the alliance partners. Earlier, the PDP reportedly threatened to pull out of the coalition over the issue of two BJP ministers rallying behind the Hindu Ekta Manch, which was demanding a CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district. The BJP had asked both the ministers to resign from cabinet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party pulled out of the alliance with the People's Democratic Party, pushing the Mehbooba Mufti-led is Jammu and Kashmir government i minority. The news comes amid reports of growing tension in the BJP-PDP alliance, each blaming the other for rising militancy, mob violence and low voter turnout in the recent parliamentary bypolls. Amit Shah met the Jammu BJP leaders on Tuesday after which the party has called a press conference.

The BJP central leadership would deliberate on the party's strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and also take stock of the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

"All the BJP ministers have been called to New Delhi for a meeting," a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader told PTI. BJP state chief Ravinder Raina and party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul have been also called for the meeting.

The announcement comes after Ram Madhav said in April that there was no immediate threat to the alliance.

BJP ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti government, including state unit president Ravindra Raina, party vice-president and incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna, and state unit office bearers, will participate in the meeting at the party headquarters, The Economic Times report said. Party General secretary (Organisation) Asho Kaul has also been called for the meeting.

However, other reports claimed that suspending operations along the border area has miffed the PDP leadership and the rift is showing once again as the Centre wants to resume anti-terror operations in the state after Ramzan. While PDP thinks BJP leaders should make headway with the separatists and initiate dialogue with them, the BJP-led central government says that the separatists lost an opportunity as they did not take a cue from civil society, sources have told NDTV.