BJP passes 'New India' resolution at national executive meet, pledges to free India of poverty, corruption by 2022

With elections to Lok Sabha and four Assembly states around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday passed a resolution reaffirming the party's commitment to build "New India" by 2022, and said the opposition has neither a leader nor a policy while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the country.

The political resolution was presented by senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at its ongoing national executive.

The BJP said the opposition's plan to defeat the saffron party was a "day dream".

Union minister Prakash Javadekar who announced the resolution at a press conference on Sunday said that the 'New India' as envisioned in 'Vision 2022' will be free of poverty, corruption, terrorism and casteism.

Javadekar also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country in the right direction and said the Modi government has vision, passion and imagination, and a lot of development work has been done in the last four years under the NDA rule.

Talking about the Modi-led government, he also said that internal security has become better and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has also come down.

The Union minister also hit out at the Opposition saying, it has neither a policy nor a leader. He added that the Opposition's main aim is 'Modi roko (stop Modi)'. He also slammed the previous UPA government and said that there were bomb blasts in every state under its rule. This has now stopped, he added.

#BREAKING -- Internal security has been enhanced, during the UPA era there were bomb blasts every now and then, this has stopped, and the terrorism in Kashmir has gone down. AFSPA has also been removed from Tripura and Meghalaya: @PrakashJavdekar | #BJP2019Plan pic.twitter.com/W5H5TXv3Nt — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 9, 2018

Javadekar also said that India is the fastest growing economy today and attributed it to the prime minister and the Centre's policies. He added that ports, airports, educational institutions, AIIMS, and IITs have been opened across the country and it has helped in the growth of the nation. He also said that Modi was the most popular leader in the country and even after four years in power, his approval rating is more than 70 percent.

He reiterated that BJP will win the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 with a bigger mandate. Quoting party president Amit Shah, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, "We will return to power strongly and with a good majority. We will win with a bigger majority than what we got in 2014."

Shah had said on Saturday, the first day of the national executive meet, that Modi government is working for "making India" whereas the Congress is working for "breaking India". Launching a blistering attack on the Opposition in his inaugural address, he had also said the proposed "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) of the BJP's rivals is an illusion and myth, and will make no difference to its fortunes.

With inputs from PTI