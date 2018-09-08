BJP national executive meet: Amit Shah lauds crackdown on 'urban Naxals', dismisses Opposition unity

BJP chief Amit Shah touched upon a number of pressing issues, including the Kerala floods, arrests of 'urban Naxals,' and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in his address during the party's national executive meet on Saturday, party leader and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the media.

"(Shah) said that while the BJP focuses on 'Make in India,' the Congress is working on breaking India," Sitharaman said.

The BJP chief also lauded the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the arrests of 'urban Naxals' in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, she said.

Shah also termed talk of Opposition unity to take on the BJP as an 'eyewash' and an 'illusion.'

On the failed no-confidence motion against the central government initiated during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Sitharaman said, "Ordinarily, a no-confidence motion is initiated only if the government has lost its majority, or if there are large-scale protests against the government. Neither of these was the case. After we won the no-confidence motion comfortably, the Opposition started saying that they never claimed that the government lacked the numbers. This shows their disruptive politics."

Sitharaman further quoted Shah as saying that India has beaten France to take over as the 6th largest economy in the world. "The government has worked more for the financial inclusion of the backward and poor," she said. The defence minister also listed a number of measures taken by the government, including setting minimum support prices of some crops at 1.5 times the cost of production, and the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme.

On the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, she quoted Shah as saying that the government will implement it in a way that not even one new illegal migrant can enter India.

Shah also urged party workers to continue contributing to relief work in Kerala, Sitharaman said. "The BJP sent four trains full of relief material to Kerala," she added.

The party president is also said to have urged workers to challenge "P Chidambaram and company" to a debate on the state of the economy, including issues such as the implementation of the GST.

While Amit Shah gave the inaugural address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled on Sunday to give the valedictory speech.