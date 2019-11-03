BJP names candidates for 25 Nov bypolls to one Assembly seat in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, and three seats in West Bengal

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced its candidates for the assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

List of BJP candidates for Bye Election of Legislative Assembly of Uttrakhand & West Bengal finalised by BJP CEC. pic.twitter.com/CnPjYGKM0K — BJP (@BJP4India) November 2, 2019

The party's central election committee finalised the names for the bypoll on one assembly seat in Uttarakhand and three in West Bengal, the BJP said in a statement. Chandra Pant will be the party's candidate for the Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand.

Kamal Chandra Sarkar, Joyprakash Majumder, and Premchand Jha are the BJP nominees for Kaliaganj, Karimpur, and Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats respectively in West Bengal.

Polling in these four assembly seats is scheduled for 25 November.

