BJP must prevent infighting to stop fragmentation of Hindu votes for 2019 glory, Narendra Modi knows it well

As 2019 general election slowly draws near, we are witnessing a fascinating clash of ideas and strategies. A year is an eternity, of course, when even a week is a long time in politics. The temptation to argue for or against Narendra Modi's return should be resisted at this stage. That said, skeletal contours of the fight are already visible from the broad brush strokes in political discourse — it will be BJP versus BJP as much as Narendra Modi versus the Rest. This was evident (though not obviously so) from the prime minister's addresses to party leaders and workers on Friday, BJP's 38th foundation day.

Modi is a more perceptive politician than his peers — one of the reasons why he still enjoys a sizeable lead in popularity over the rest. (See the recent surveys here and here). He would be aware of the rising and palpable restiveness among groups who constituted BJP's ambitious social coalition leading to a consolidation of Hindu votes in 2014.

Despite strong centrifugal forces acting against it almost since inception, the consolidation arguably held its ground at least till the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Now, however, the impossibility of a political coalition sans social adhesion is becoming stark. The Hindu vote is showing signs of getting fragmented again along the old caste lines.

The Opposition senses this and is trying its best to accentuate this fragmentation by constantly hammering at the fault lines. It is in this context that we should see Rahul Gandhi's frequent attacks on RSS and BJP as "antithetical forces to Dalit cause" or the rather outlandish charge that SC/ST Act has been diluted by Supreme Court and BJP is complicit in the development.

मोदीजी, जिस दमनकारी विचारधारा से आप आते हैं वो दलितों और बाबासाहेब का सम्मान कभी कर ही नहीं सकती| भाजपा/RSS विचारधारा द्वारा बाबासाहेब के सम्मान के कुछ उदाहरण... pic.twitter.com/7QXCKUoGMe — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2018

The Supreme Court ruling diluting provisions of arrest in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act comes in the backdrop of growing atrocities against Dalits & Adivasis across India. Leaders from opposition parties will meet President Kovind this evening to share their concerns. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2018

Opposition's attempt is to bear enough pressure on BJP so that it collapses under the weight of its contradictions. It has smelt blood after a successful experiment in Uttar Pradesh. The coming together of arch-rivals BSP and SP symbolises the renewed effort to capitalise on this fracture. If Dalits, Yadavs, OBCs and Muslims agree on a broad arrangement to keep the BJP out of power, that could pave the way for a new kind of social coalition. The stability of this arrangement could be questioned but that worry can wait for now.

Gorakhpur and Phulpur created a momentum that could be carried forward in Kairana. The dry run was completed in Gorakhpur where BJP's Brahmin candidate was beaten by SP's man from the strong Nishad community. Such an eventuality in 2019 may not only rob BJP of power, it could strip the party down to its 'upper caste' roots and reverse the gains that Modi and Amit Shah have tried to painstakingly accumulate.

BJP's task is clear. It has to somehow prevent this fragmentation. To do so, it must address the incongruities and tensions inherent within its coalition. BJP's battle for 2019, therefore, must also be fought with itself. It has so far done a shoddy job in addressing these contradictions. One by one, its own Dalit MPs are dissenting against the top leadership, insisting that the party has done little to reduce the marginalisation of Dalits in the last four years.

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina, Yashwant Singh, writes to PM Modi, says, 'Being a Dalit my capabilities have not been put to use, I only became an MP because of reservation,' adds that, 'In 4 years the govt has done nothing for the 30 crore Dalits of the country.' pic.twitter.com/nbao7d6tzd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2018

In another incident, tribal MP from Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, Chote Lal Kharwar wrote to the prime minister, alleging "mistreatment by the Yogi Adityanath government". According to a report in Times of India, " Chhotelal said he met state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey thrice 'to save his dignity'. He also met state BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal and other party functionaries, but there was no help."

The rift is now open. Yogi has refuted the charges of Ashok Dohre, another Dalit MP. Dohre had complained to Modi that youth from lower castes in Uttar Pradesh are being targeted by police as a backlash against the 2 April agitation. Dohre had also alleged that Dalits were being dragged out of their homes and beaten up. The chief minister, according to another Times of India report, has denied it, claiming that "No innocent person was being targeted by police."

The message is clear. BJP's base is imploding. The Uttar Pradesh unit is also battling charges that BJP workers from the lower caste are being deliberately kept out of power structure and political power is gathering yet again in the hands of dominant upper castes.

As Delhi University professor Abhinav Prakash writes in Swarajyamag, "The situation is worse at the village and district level, where anyone from the upper-castes with some connection to dial up in the BJP has started to behave brazenly with the other social groups. The abrasive behaviour of the orthodox elements among upper-castes at the local level due to the mistaken belief that ‘our time has come again’ is already touching the dangerous point as all these small incidents continue to add up and spread far due to easy connectivity via mobile and social media. It is just like how Yadavs used to behave during the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule."

This, of course, presents a fertile ground for the Opposition to exploit. Modi understands this. During Friday's speech to leaders during the parliamentary party meeting, and during the address later to all karyakartas through the Narendra Modi app, the prime minister laid down his plan to prevent this implosion. A careful reading reveals a simple mantra: engagement, engagement, engagement.

In the short clip attached to this tweet, it can be witnessed how the prime minister is explaining BJP's booth mobilisation machinery to a worker and upholding it as the key to electoral success. He evidently believes that sustained and sincere engagement with voters at every booth in every constituency will enable party workers to give honest feedback to the leadership, based on which policies can be formulated to tackle all issues. If the chain remains intact, stresses Modi, there will be no failure.

This is what I told Mamta, a BJP Karyakarta belonging to Delhi, who wanted to know how I managed to keep calm in the midst of a busy schedule. Mamta also wanted me to share a message for all booth-level workers, whom she described as ‘Election Warriors.’ pic.twitter.com/MQ15LngQtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2018

This is an intriguing approach. It reinforces the notion that for Modi and Shah, issues that create noise in media hold little importance. Electoral success is unrelated to a party's strength in winning media debates and related to its strengths in remaining engaged with people 24x7. That said, Modi also obliquely admitted that the current restiveness within Dalits and OBCs against BJP is due a lack of a slack in their communication strategy.

He has asked party MPs to organise "mass contact programmes in villages with 1,000-plus population and ensure 100% enrolment" in government’s flagship programs. The MPs have also been tasked with explaining the benefits of prime minister's schemes to the masses. Around 20,844 villages that have over 50 percent SC/ST population are set to receive greater attention from MPs. Modi has also asked MPs to "take out ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas yatra’ in their areas. All MPs will spend a night in these villages while ministers will spend two nights in different parts of the country, a BJP leader who attended the meeting quoted PM Modi as saying," according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Greater engagement is obviously a key part of Modi's plan but he won't back down from challenging the Opposition's attempts to portray BJP as "anti-Dalit". The political discourse won't be one-sided for sure.

"They are unable to accept that the son of a poor mother can become prime minister. They are unable to accept that people born in backward castes can also occupy top positions in the country," he told workers during the interaction.

This, then, is the rough blueprint of Modi's plan to help BJP counter the centrifugal forces that are threatening to tear apart BJP's carefully stitched coalition. Whether or not it succeeds may go a long way in defining the results in 2019.