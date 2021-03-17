BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence; party cancels parliamentary meet
Sharma was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively
BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma died in New Delhi on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the party said. Further details are awaited, he added.
"It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe. We'll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people," Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The BJP cancelled a parliamentary party meet scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was "shocked to know that Ram Swaroop Sharma was no more", while Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju remembered him as a "perfect gentleman".
Shocked to know that Shri. Ram Swaroop Sharma, MP (Mandi, HP) is no more. No words to express my grief. My prayers that his family, friends, followers have the strength and fortitude to bear this loss.@BJP4India @BJP4Himachal
— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 17, 2021
I'm deeply shocked and saddened by the news of untimely demise of Himachal Pradesh MP from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma. He was a perfect gentleman and I had beautiful memories with him on many occasions.
May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family more strength🙏 pic.twitter.com/chUwFyzbsR
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 17, 2021
Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on 10 June, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively. He was a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.
With inputs from PTI
