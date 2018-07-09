Football world cup 2018

BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini says party lacks 'right intent', 90% of its candidates will lose in upcoming elections

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 13:15:50 IST

Faridabad: The BJP has neither "intent" nor the "right policies" and 90 percent of the candidates who contest as its nominees in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will lose, Raj Kumar Saini, the saffron party's MP from Kurukshetra claimed on Sunday.

Representational image. AFP

Saini, who has repeatedly criticised the BJP in recent times, was addressing a 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally in the Tigaon village in this district.

The BJP does not have the right policies nor does it have the right intent and 90 percent of those who contest on the party's ticket in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will lose, he said.

Saini also attacked the Indian National Lok Dal by saying that a party whose leaders faced serious corruption charges was dreaming of coming to power in the state.

He said the problem of unemployment cannot be solved by giving speeches. "It would require work at the ground level," Saini said.

He promised to raise issues related to the poor.

Saini, who is the BJP MP from Kurukshetra in Haryana, has been in the news in recent times for his criticism of the saffron party.


