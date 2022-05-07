BJP MP gives breach of privilege notice against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over 'swimming pool in PM’s plane' remark

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier claimed that there is a swimming pool in the prime minister's aircraft

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinod Sonkar gave a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Congress leader has breached the privilege of the House. While defending the visit of his leader Rahul Gandhi to Nepal, Chowdhury made derogatory and demeaning comments against the Prime Minister," said Sonkar in the four-page notice submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This comes after Chowdhury earlier claimed that there is a swimming pool in the prime minister's aircraft.

The BJP MP from Kaushambi further quoted Chowdhury as alleging that “saffron governments in their respective states were not allowing Eid celebrations and had imposed curfew in minority dominated areas."

"The Congress leader is trying to inflame passions of the people and has made false accusations. Apart from being a breach of Parliament’s privilege, it is also an incomparable insult to the House. I request the Speaker to take cognizance of my letter and forward this to privilege committee for strict action against the senior

member,” Sonkar added.

This was stated by Chowdhury during a war of words between BJP and Congress over a viral video showing Rahul Gandhi at an event in Nepal. When asked about Gandhi’s trip in a press conference, Chowdhury had said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 13,000 crore on two aeroplanes, and they both have swimming pools inside them. He bathes in those pools on his way to foreign countries and returns after giving speeches there.”

Earlier, the BJP tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi apparently at a nightclub in Nepal, inviting a strong response from the Congress which said he was in the country to attend the marriage function of a journalist-friend.

Later on, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala hit back, saying Gandhi was in Nepal for a private wedding and has not gone there uninvited.

