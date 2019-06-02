BJP MP Arjun Singh will mail 10 lakh 'Jai Sri Ram' postcards to Mamata Banerjee, challenges Bengal CM to arrest all senders

Barrackpore: Newly elected BJP MP Arjun Singh said on Sunday that his party will send 10 lakh postcards with "Jai Sri Ram" written on them to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and challenged her to arrest all the 10 lakh senders.

"She arrested 10 people for chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'. Now we are sending her 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on them. Let her arrest all those 10 lakh people now," he said.

"If tomorrow some Muslim says 'Allah hu Akbar' or some Sikh says 'Sat Sri Akal', will she also get them arrested? Where in the Constitution and the law is it written that someone who raises a religious slogan will be arrested? Is Mamata Banerjee an administrator or dictator?" he asked.

Singh alleged that Mamata was using the police machinery to further her own interests.

"She has come to a level where she is using her party and also the police to harass the public. She has lost her mental balance as no stable person otherwise will engage in such activities. Barrackpore will not tolerate this kind of autocratic behaviour of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

On Wednesday, Mamata lost her cool when a group of men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people. They are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action," she had said after getting out of her car.

In the polls marred by violence in West Bengal, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory, winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and limiting the TMC to 22 seats as against the 34 it had won in the 2014 general elections.