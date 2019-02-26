You are here:
BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for chanting pro-Narendra Modi slogans instead of hailing IAF

Politics Press Trust of India Feb 26, 2019 15:50:18 IST

New Delhi: BJP MLAs were marshalled out of Delhi Assembly on Tuesday for chanting pro-Modi slogans instead of hailing the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

Representational image. Reuters

The Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the dastardly Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.

The speaker was accused by the Opposition parties of not giving time to laud the strikes to which Goel said the BJP MLAs chanted "Modi Zindabad" instead of hailing the Indian Air Force.

The BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly amid chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Matram".

