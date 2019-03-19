BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh makes sexist remark against Mayawati; says she 'gets facials, colours hair to look young'

Lucknow: Passing a misogynistic remark against the BSP supremo Mayawati, BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh on Tuesday said that the former chief minister is a hedonist who "takes facial everyday" and "colours her hair" to look young.

"She takes facial every day. The person who herself takes facial daily is telling our leader that he is 'shaukeen'. Wearing clothes is not being 'shaukeen'. Colouring hair at the age of 60 to look young is 'shaukeen'. Her hair have turned grey but she colours it black," said Singh who represents the Rohaniya constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

The MLA's comment came following Mayawati's tweet in which she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he lives a 'royal' life.

"The person who lives life in a royal manner, against the principle of simple living and high thinking, advertised himself as a 'chaiwallah' in the last Lok Sabha elections for the sake of the vote. Now he is declaring himself as 'chowkidar' with pomp and show for votes in the elections. The country is really changing?" Mayawati tweeted earlier in the day.

'MainBhiChowkidar' campaign was launched on Saturday to further the narrative of the Prime Minister on graft. A day after the launch of the campaign, Prime Minister Modi and top BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and JP Nadda added the prefix 'chowkidar' to their Twitter handles.

