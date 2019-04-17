BJP MLA Ramesh Katara tells people in Dahod that Narendra Modi has installed CCTV cameras in polling booths, will record their vote

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gujarat Ramesh Katara on Tuesday reportedly told villagers at a rally in Dahod constituency that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has installed cameras in polling booths and he will come to know who votes for whom in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MLA from Fatehpura, Ramesh Katara: You'll see the photo of Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor (BJP candidate from Dahod) & Lotus symbol on the EVM, look for that & press the button. There should not be any room for error as Modi sa'ab has installed cameras this time. #Gujarat (15.04) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bEKEYRIa4R — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

Katara, who is a BJP legislator from Fatehpura, was campaigning in the area for Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor, the saffron party's candidate and current MP from the seat. "You'll see the photo of Jaswant Sinh Bhabhor and lotus symbol on the EVM, look for that and press the button. There should not be any room for error as Modi sahab has installed cameras this time," Katara is heard telling a gathering of people in a video shared on social media.

"Who voted for the BJP, and who voted for the Congress, it will be seen. Aadhaar Card and all other cards have your photo now, if there are fewer votes from your booth then he (Modi) will come to know who did not cast vote and then you will not get jobs," ANI quoted Katara as saying.

Katara has been served a show-cause notice by the Dahod collector and district election officer VL Kharadi for his remarks. However, Zee News reported that when questioned, the BJP MLA denied threatening voters and claimed that facts were misinterpreted in the video. TV9 Gujarati, a local news channel, reported that Katara has also been served a notice by the Election Commission for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

His comments, however, have enraged the Opposition. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tweeted to highlight that such threats could not be taken lightly.

धमकी को हल्के में नहीं लिया जा सकता! असहाय बेआवाज़ नागरिकों को डरा वोट करने के लिए मजबूर किया जाता है! 2002 में- साहब 2 दिन सेना को रोकेंगे, जिसे काट सको काटो! 2014 में- अकाउंट में 15 लाख आएँगे! अब मोदी जी ने कैमरा लगवाया है! सबसे हिसाब होगा! असर हुआ है, असर होता है इन सबका! https://t.co/nZf7YZHP2f — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) April 16, 2019

