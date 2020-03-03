BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal calls freedom fighter HS Doreswamy ‘Pakistani agent’; Opposition protests against 'derogatory' remark

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s “derogatory” comments against centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy rocked the Karnataka Assembly as it met for the budget session on Monday with the ruling BJP and Opposition crossing swords.

Opposition parties thronged the well of the House, demanding that they be allowed to raise the matter and forcing repeated adjournments.

The ruling BJP opposed attempts by the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to raise the issue, without any prior notice.

The House also witnessed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, and also the motion getting adopted with a voice vote, amid sloganeering by opposition members from the well.

Amid the din, eight bills were tabled, including The Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on setting up Raichur University, the Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority Bill and Karnataka Regulation of Pay and Pension of Teacher in Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2020.

Yatnal’s recent comments against Doreswamy, calling him a “fake freedom fighter” and “Pakistani agent” sparked a row, with opposition parties up in arms against him in the last few days.

The Congress has even been demanding revocation of his assembly membership. According to Congress leaders, Yatnal’s comments are in violation of the Constitution as by disrespecting a freedom fighter like Doreswamy, he had disrespected the freedom movement, which is in “violation of our fundamental duties.” Yatnal has made it clear that there was no question of withdrawing his statements against Doreswamy and even called him a “mouthpiece” in favour of the JD(S) and Congress.

Several BJP legislators have come out in defence of the Vijayapura city MLA, questioning the Congress and the freedom fighter for their alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Veer Savarkar.

As the House met for the day, the first day of the budget session, soon after the obituary reference to departed personalities, Siddaramaiah tried to raise the issue by terming it as a matter of “urgent public importance.” He said the Speaker can allow him to raise the matter under residual powers that the Chair has.

However, the Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, disallowing him, said he would go by the agenda as per which the Chief Minister’s reply to the Governor’s address has been listed and would consider the issue Siddaramaiah was trying to raise only after it was completed.

