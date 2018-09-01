BJP minister Ashwini Choubey says 'gutter worm' Rahul Gandhi has 'schizophrenia-like disease'; draws criticism

Patna: Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey stirred a controversy on Saturday with his remarks that Congress president Rahul Gandhi suffers from "some mental disease like schizophrenia" and "is no more than a 'naali ka keeda' (gutter worm) before the prime minister", drawing strong criticism from both the Opposition and NDA ally JD(U).

The BJP leader also targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving jail term in the fodder scam cases, saying he has been "cursed by the poor" and "is paying for his own sins".

A furious Congress said the BJP has exposed its "fake respect" for Hindu traditions by insulting Rahul while he is on a pilgrimage to the Kailash Mansarovar shrine. The RJD, too, hit back saying the BJP leadership, which is "busy making an event out of the death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee", should have learnt how to conduct itself in public from the late prime minister.

The minister made the objectionable remarks when reporters sought his views in Sasaram on Rahul's pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar and efforts by Opposition parties like the Congress and RJD to form a nation-wide 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance).