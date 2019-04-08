BJP manifesto 2019 for Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates: Narendra Modi pitches for re-election, says 2019 to 2024 will be foundation for India's future

BJP manifesto 2019 for Lok Sabha Election LATEST updates: Narendra Modi says 2019 to 2024 will be the foundation for a bright future. Modi also made a pitch for re-election during the launch of the BJP manifesto. "By 2047, which will be 100 years of independence, it is my dream that India is established as a developed country. The foundation for that dream are the coming five years, the duration between 2019 to 2024," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said water scarcity is one of the major problems India is facing.
"We will create a new organisation to ensure that our water resources are used in an optimum way. We will work to ensure all communities are empowered and provide them with sustainable sources of water," Modi said, adding that the water scarcity in states like Tamil Nadu is worrisome.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who headed the committee of the BJP's manifesto, said that lakhs of people had been consulted before the manifesto was written. He also detailed the process of how the manifesto was conceived.
"We want India to be among the top leaders on an international level. As far as the prime minister is concerned, I can confidently say that the people's trust in him has increased," Singh said.
The top BJP leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh released the manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. "It has been dedicated to the people of the country," the party said.
BJP president Amit Shah said that all sections of society have been considered for welfare under the ruling party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. "This manifesto had been written by Rajnath Singh after consulting at least 6 crore people."
Amit Shah says all Indians are feeling safe under Narendra Modi-govt. "All the citizens of India are assured of their safety and security due to the decisive anti-terror decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government," Amit Shah said.
The launch of the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election has begun with felicitations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. Leaders of the party, including Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, are expected to release party manifesto shortly.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh headed the committee that has written the ruling BJP's manifesto, reports said. The announcement is expected shortly after the party's parliamentary board assembles at the headquarters.
Ahead of the BJP's announcement of its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, speculation regarding the content of the poll document is rife. According to reports, "nationalism" and national security, along with welfare measures for farmers and women are likely to be the key aspects of the manifesto.
A reiteration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' slogan is also expected. The ruling party is also likely to present a track record of the NDA government's five-year tenure, CNN-News18 said.
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday slammed the KCR-led TRS government in Telangana and said that it was "doing all it can" to "buy" legislators and "pressurise" lawmakers. "Incumbent government in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators and pressurise lawmakers, to create environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions BJP.
"The minute you ask questions to BJP or the prime minister you are called anti-national. You ask why there is inflation, why farmers are committing suicide, we are told 'Go to Pakistan'. This sort of rhetoric, based on emotions don't serve India's election well," he said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address their first joint rally in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. They will address the public in Saharanpur, Shamili and Bijnor districts of the western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
RJD leader Tejashwii Yadav on Monday released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Tejashwi, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was joined by other senior leaders of the party. The ruling BJP will also release its manifesto at 11 am on Monday.
The BJP will release its manifesto on Monday for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to start from 11 April, with issues of development and national security set to be its key highlights. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, will be present at the launch of the manifesto, described by the BJP as its "sankalp patra".
A party statement said members of its parliamentary board, the BJP's apex body whose members include Modi, will be present on the occasion.
With the Congress manifesto putting major thrust on welfare measures, including a promise of giving Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 percent households in India, the ruling party is likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth, and women, besides the downtrodden.
The ruling party and Opposition leaders will also keep up election campaign efforts as there are only a few days to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Maharashtra's Osmanabad, Karnataka's Chitradurga and Mysore, and Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in Saharanpur, Shamili and Bijnor districts of the western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Baghpath.
The BJP and Congress released their General Election campaign themes on Sunday. With the tag line "Phir ek bar, Modi sarkar", the BJP on Sunday unveiled its campaign highlights, which included the Modi government's "befitting" reply to terrorism by "hitting terrorists by entering enemy territory".
Launching the campaign, party leader Arun Jaitley said the choice for people in polls will be between the "cohesive and tested" rule of Modi and "chaos and mahamilawat" offered by the Opposition. The party's campaign will centre on Modi's five-year performance, including on the national security front, "honesty", and his ability to take big decisions, Jaitley told reporters.
Meanwhile, the Congress said that 'Ab Hoga Nyay' will be its slogan for the polls. The party launched a campaign centered around the theme of 'justice', while alluding to the party's proposed minimum income scheme and the 'anyay' (injustice) "prevailing under the BJP rule".
The campaign places Rahul at its core and reflects his style, which is informal, real, and helps him connect easily and genuinely with people, the party said.
The themes covered in the campaign include the 'Nyay' scheme, poverty eradication, jobs for youth, farmers, women's reservation, simplified GST, universal healthcare, education and startups, as promised in the manifesto titled 'Congress will deliver'.
