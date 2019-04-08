BJP Manifesto 2014 PDF: In last Lok Sabha polls, party had promised Ram Temple, good governance; download poll document here

Construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and enactment of a Uniform Civil Code are subjects that are debated even today, ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019. However, these were issues the BJP had included in its election manifesto ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, as well.

The 52-page document, released by Narendra Modi — then the party's prime ministerial candidate — at the BJP headquarters in Delhi had also promised good governance and inclusive development.

"We will do what it takes to make this country a great country... We have a strong leader in the form of Narendra Modi who will make the nation a greater one," BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi had said.

The manifesto, which pledged 'Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat - Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (One India, Best India - Unity and Development for All), had encompassed a wide range of subjects ranging from ensuring economic growth to tackling social sector problems.

Price rise, corruption, infrastructural development, education, all-round boost to agriculture, as well as improvements in the manufacturing and services sector were some of the areas that the BJP had focused on in its 2014 manifesto.

