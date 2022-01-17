'BJP making fun of COVID norms': Akhilesh Yadav slams saffron party, asks EC to ensure fair election

Yadav shared a video of the saffron party's MLA Mahendra Kharagvanshi conducting a roadshow where hundreds of people are marching, some without even masks

Responding to the Election Commission's notice for flouting COVID norms, Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of a BJP MLA holding a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Monday, asking the EC to act uniformly against parties violating COVID safety protocols.

Yadav shared a video of the saffron party's MLA Mahendra Kharagvanshi conducting a roadshow where hundreds of people are marching, some without even masks.

In his tweet, Yadav wrote in Hindi, "There is a complete ban on the office and programmes of the Samajwadi Party but the chief minister 'who has a few days left' and the BJP candidate from Amroha are openly making fun of the Model Code and COVID guidelines".

सपा के कार्यक्रम-कार्यालय पर पूरी पाबंदी और गाड़ियों के चालान भी लेकिन ‘कुछ दिनों के बाकी बचे मुख्यमंत्री’ व अमरोहा के भाजपा प्रत्याशी आचार संहिता और कोरोना गाइडलाइन्स का सरेआम मज़ाक़ उड़ा रहे हैं। ‘निर्वाचन-न्याय’ को सुनिश्चित करना चुनाव आयोग का परम-धर्म है! कोई है ????????? https://t.co/kSGWek6pGa — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 17, 2022

As per a report by NDTV, an order from the Election Commission prohibits rallies, roadshows, nukkad sabhas (roadside meetings) or other public events till 22 January.

NDTV said in a report, the Election Commission on Saturday demanded an explanation from the Samajwadi Party after a large number of people gathered for what was supposed to be the 'virtual', or 'online', induction of seven ex-BJP MLAs, including ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini. A case was registered against 2,500 people - allegedly Samajwadi Party workers. Yadav responded by urging party workers and leaders to follow all COVID safety protocols.

Uttar Pradesh reported 17,185 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said a press release from the state government on Sunday.

According to a report by ANI, an FIR was registered against Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and others in Noida for violating COVID-19 norms while doing door-to-door campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI today, Baghel, who is Congress' senior observer for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, said, "Why was the FIR only against me? How will an election campaign happen like this? Why was there no FIR against BJP's election campaign in Amroha? EC's bias is visible at the beginning itself. I will again go to UP, what will we do if not campaign?."

"The Election Commission should give a demo on how to do election campaigning. We will do it exactly like that. BJP has been campaigning door-to-door for five days in Amroha, why are there no actions on that? I campaigned only yesterday. EC should be fair," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP released its first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.