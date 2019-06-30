BJP Mahila Morcha expels Ramkola leader over Facebook post asking Hindus to gangrape Muslim women

The BJP Mahila Morcha has reportedly expelled one of its leaders, Sunita Singh Gaud, for posting hateful comments on social media against Muslims.

A Twitter user on Friday shared a screenshot of Gaud's Facebook post in which she urged "Hindu brothers" to enter the homes of Muslims and rape the women in order to "protect India". Responding to the tweet, BJP women's wing national president Vijaya Rahatkar said, "BJP Mahila Morcha will not tolerate any hateful comments whatsoever from any karyakarta. The lady in question has been expelled even before you tweeted."

Be assured, BJP Mahila Morcha will not tolerate any hateful comments whatsoever from any karyakarta. The lady in question has been expelled even before you tweeted. pic.twitter.com/r4xIx6AHGG — Vijaya Rahatkar (@VijayaRahatkar) June 29, 2019

Her Facebook post had triggered sharp reactions from social media users, including Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla and actor Swara Bhaskar. According to a few users, Gaud had changed the privacy setting of her post in view of the controversy.

Gaud was said to be the president of the wing's Ramkola division. Rahatkar shared a press statement dated 27 June, in which Chandraprabha Pandey, the district chief of the BJP's Mahila Morcha announced Gaud removal from her post for "anti-party activities".

Pandey further stated, "The BJP, the respected prime minister, and the chief minister speak of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. They also speak about social harmony and culture."

