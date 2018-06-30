Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP likely to lose elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; early Lok Sabha polls possible, says Congress' Jaipal Reddy

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 30, 2018 09:45:01 IST

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy claimed that early Lok Sabha polls were possible as the BJP was likely to lose Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not want to face the electorate with a "handicapped image".

The former Union minister claimed that the BJP would receive "huge reverses" in the three states, where elections were due later this year.

File image of Congress leader Jaipal Reddy (left). Twitter @INC_Andhra

File image of Congress leader Jaipal Reddy (left). Twitter @INC_Andhra

"The reason is simple. In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP is likely to lose heavily. After that, Modi will not be able to face the country," Reddy told PTI.

"Therefore, he (Modi) does not want take the responsibility for the defeat there (in the three states)", Reddy said, adding, "after that, BJP as a losing party will be emphasised".

"In view of the bleak prospects for the BJP in the three states, Mr. Modi may prefer to advance the polls so that he does not have to go with a handicapped image. It is likely," he said, but hastened to add, "Who can say for sure in politics?"

On the electoral strategy of the Opposition to be taken on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Reddy said all the anti-BJP forces must try to come together before the polls.

"They (anti-BJP forces) will surely come together after the polls. But they should come together before the polls, because unity before the polls will get larger number of seats," he said.

In the states where the Congress and anti-BJP regional parties could not reach an agreement, they would fight it out but "reach a unity" after the polls. But there are very few such states, Reddy added.


Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 09:45 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores