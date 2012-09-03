Seeking to mount pressure on the ruling Congress, BJP would hold a three-day agitation in Delhi from today in support of separate Telangana state.

State BJP leaders and activists would stage a hunger-strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The aim was to put pressure on the UPA government at the Centre which failed to form the separate state as per its promise, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said.

Top BJP leaders LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj and others will address the agitation.

BJP had joined the Telangana political Joint Action Committee (JAC) along with TRS as a part of agitation for the separate state.

It has subsequently increased its support base in Telangana and won an assembly seat in the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, represented by TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a recent bypoll.

TRS has halted its agitation, saying that it had received some positive signals from the Centre on the issue. But BJP and CPI are continuing their protests.

