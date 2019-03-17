Goa CM Manohar Parrikar health update: BJP leaders make opposing claims; one says ‘very ill’, other says stable

Panaji: Stating that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "very ill", Deputy Speaker and Calangute BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Saturday said that "there are no chances of him getting well".

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he said, "Emergency meeting was called because Parrikar's health has deteriorated since last night. Doctors are continuously monitoring his health but are not saying that he will get alright anytime soon."

"It was also about the Lok Sabha elections. There is no change of leadership and Manohar Parrikar will remain the Chief Minister," he said. "We are praying to God that he should get well but there are no chances of him getting well. He is very ill. It is almost...," he added.

He also said that even if there is a new leader in the government it will be from the BJP.

Lobo's statement comes hours after Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik had said that Goa Chief Minister's health witnessed slight fluctuations but is stable now. "His health condition witnessed slight up and down but it has been this way since long. He is stable now," he said.

On Saturday, BJP MLAs also met in Panaji office to decide on the strategy in view of Parrikar's health condition and finalise candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls and Assembly by-polls.

