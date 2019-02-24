You are here:
BJP leaders laud PM-KISAN scheme for acknowledging marginal farmers, Opposition leaders term it 'pure hoodwinking'

Politics FP Staff Feb 24, 2019 15:47:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Under the PM-KISAN programme, vulnerable landholding farmer families, having cultivable land up to 2 hectares, will be given direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Modi, while launching the scheme, warned that anyone politicising the scheme will face the wrath of farmers. "I warn those state governments who are looking to play politics with the scheme, if you indulge in this, then curse of the farmers will destroy your politics. I appeal to farmers, don't be misled by anyone," he said at the Gorakhpur rally.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress over its loan waiver schemes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Modi said, "For us, loan waivers would have been an easy and convenient option...We also could have distributed freebies for political and election benefits, but we can't commit such a crime. Loan waivers benefit only a select few."

"This is new India. The money that the central government sends to the farmer, the full amount goes to his account. Gone are the days when the government sent 100 paise, out of which 85 paise went into the pockets of the middlemen. We have made this scheme foolproof so that no one can steal the rights of the farmers," he said.

After the scheme was launched, various Opposition leaders took to social media to share their thoughts. Many said the scheme is not really bettering the ongoing farmers' crisis:

Conversely, BJP leaders lauded the scheme as a "mark of commitment to farmers' welfare":

In addition, the BJP in Odisha has criticised the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government for ignoring the scheme. State BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to remind residents that "farmers in Odisha will also benefit from the PM-KISAN Yojana. Initially the Odisha government was unwilling to implement the pro-farmer yojana in the state. But later, the state govt has only shared details of 9 lakh farmers with the Centre."

The Centre's PM-KISAN scheme is expected to benefit 12 crore small and marginal farmer families. The programme was made effective from 1 December, 2018, and the first instalment for the period until 31 March, 2019, will be paid this year.

The cut-off date to determine the eligibility of beneficiaries was 1 February. Changes, if any, in the cut-off date to check for eligibility to avail of the scheme for the next five years will only be considered with the approval of the Union Cabinet.

With inputs from ANI

