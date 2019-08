BJP leader KP Yadav calls woman collector ‘sycophant’, says she used to meet previous MPs and kiss their feet

Ashok Nagar: BJP MP from Guna, KP Yadav, in a veiled reference on Monday called a woman Collector sycophant, saying that the latter used to visit every village to meet lawmakers and "kiss their feet". Yadav made the controversial remark against the woman Collector of Ashok Nagar district while protesting against the plight of farmers in the area.

BJP MP from Guna, KP Yadav, during a protest against Ashoknagar District Collector: She earlier used to visit every village to meet previous MPs & kiss their feet. Today an MP himself came & if she cannot address the issues, I will sit on the road. #MadhyaPradesh (26.08) pic.twitter.com/DtsH8c8kEY — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

"She earlier used to visit every village to meet previous MPs and kiss their feet. Today an MP himself came and if she cannot address the issues, I will sit on the road", Yadav can be heard saying in a video which has gone viral.

The BJP leader had defeated Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.