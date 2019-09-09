You are here:
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya slams Mamata Banerjee, alleges chief minister plays politics of 'appeasement and terror'

Politics Asian News International Sep 09, 2019 09:22:53 IST

  • BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does politics of 'appeasement' and 'terror'

  • A BJP delegation led by Vijayvargiya visited Sandeshkhali area where three months back two BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC workers

  • 'This all happens due to terror and appeasement politics of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,' said Vijayvargiya

North 24 Parganas: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday alleged that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee does politics of "appeasement" and "terror".

File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. PTI

A BJP delegation led by Vijayvargiya visited Sandeshkhali area where three months back two BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC workers.

"Three months back BJP worker Pradeep Mandal and Sukanto Mandal were attacked by almost 400 persons. The attackers were the men of a smuggler. Ninety days have passed and police have arrested no one while accused are roaming free and creating terror," said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"This all happens due to terror and appeasement politics of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee," said Vijayvargiya.

Earlier in June, a 12-hour long bandh was called by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) witnessing strong protests being organised by party workers against the killing of party workers in Basirhat region of the district

