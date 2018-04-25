You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP leader calls Mamata Banerjee 'Surpankha' days after Narendra Modi told ministers not to make controversial remarks

Politics FP Staff Apr 25, 2018 11:15:23 IST

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked party leaders to refrain from making “irresponsible” statements, saying such comments end up providing “masala” (fodder to controversies). But just days after Modi's sharp reprimand, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Uttar Pradesh, Surendra Singh has called West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee "Surpanakha".

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

Reacting to the incidents of pre-poll violence in West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections, Singh said that "Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of Surpanakha. People are getting killed on streets and she, the chief minister is not doing anything about it... Hindus are unsafe in Bengal," the legislator said in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. "Bengal will become Jammu and Kashmir. The building will be in the name of Ghanshyam Singh, but a Muslim will be staying there", Singh remarked.

Singh further alleged torture of Hindus by terrorists entering the TMC-ruled state from adjoining Bangladesh. “Fortunately we have a leader like Modiji and we will oust all foreign elements from Bengal,” he added. He even compared the Congress party to "Ravana".

This wasn't the first time that Singh has made controversial remarks. In the past, he had predicted that India would become a Hindu state by 2024, insisted that anyone who had reservations about Vande Mataram was a Pakistani and this month, even attempted to defend BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is a accused in the Unnao rape case.

"I am speaking from a psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," Singh said, according to ANI. He had also alleged that the survivor had earlier filed a similar complaint of rape against someone else, questioning the veracity of the survivor’s version.

 


Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 11:15 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores