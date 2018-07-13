BJP leader Bizay Sonkar Shastri seeks imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal, says law and order situation has deteriorated

Kolkata: Asserting that the law and order situation has deteriorated in West Bengal, senior BJP leader Bizay Sonkar Shastri on Friday sought "immediate imposition" of President's Rule in the state.

Sonkar, during a press meet, also accused the TMC government of "persecuting" Muslims and Dalits in Bengal.

"The president's rule should be immediately imposed in West Bengal as the law and order system in the state has completely broken down. The TMC government is not at all serious about the development of Muslims or Dalits in the state," Shastri, the national spokesperson of the BJP, said.

Referring to the deaths of two Dalit BJP workers in Purulia, he alleged that the "oppressed and minorities live in poor condition" in West Bengal.

"The killing of two Dalit BJP workers in Purulia is a blatant example of how Dalits are being attacked in this state," he said.

Asked about the incidents of Dalit lynching across the country, Shastri maintained that action has been initiated to punish the culprits in all such cases.

The senior BJP leader also accused the Opposition parties of "strategically uniting the Muslims and Dalits" against the BJP government by "spreading canards".

"We don't have any problem of uniting any community or caste. But we condemn the strategy of uniting Muslims and Dalits just for the sake of deriving political dividends," he added.