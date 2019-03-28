'BJP ko diya har vote, Modi ko jaaega,' prime minister makes campaign nearly 'presidential' with strong personal pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first political address post the announcement of the Lok Saha election dates, made it clear that BJP is still riding on the 'Modi wave' and the upcoming General Election is going to be majorly about him and his leadership as far as the saffron party is concerned.

Modi kickstarted his election campaign on Thursday with a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where he told people that each vote given to BJP will reach him directly. "Aap agar kamal (BJP's symbol) ka button dabaoge, to vote seedha Modi ko jaaega," he told people. His words echoed sentiments of a 'Presidential style campaign' (like in US) wherein there are no regional candidates or party nominees in constituencies, and people only vote for the leader.

His statement could set the ball rolling for BJP's campaign style, focussing more on capitalising Modi's popularity and also cashing on the IAF air strikes in Balakot post the Pulwama terror attack.

"It was this chowkidar's government that had the courage to conduct surgical strikes. OROP, which was a long pending demand, was implemented by us. India should develop, India should be secure from enemies," Modi said reiterating the ruling party's nationalist stand and focus on issues of national security.

Modi also took repeated digs and potshots at the 'mahamilawati' Opposition and said that it was under his government the nation is united, which was otherwise being divided by the various parties who, he said, did nothing apart from sloganeering.

"This country has seen many governments that only gave slogans and did nothing. But now, people have seen a government that walks the talk. That delivers what it promises," Modi said.

Modi had started his address by saying, "India has made up its mind. 130 crore Indians have decided who will return in 2019. For proof, see the large number of people attending this rally." The prime minister concluded by making people chant along with him, 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' — his party's latest campaign.

