BJP, JD(U) finalise seat-sharing in Bihar for 2019 polls: Nitish Kumar lets saffron party be bigger partner with 20 seats, keeps 12 for self

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has reportedly finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be fighting from 20 seats while the Janata Dal United (JD(U) will contest 12 seats and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight from five or six seats.

Reports also suggested that if the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) fights as a part of the NDA, they could be given two seats as well. Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who is the RLSP chief, had recently said that his party was making efforts to secure votes from every section of the society to help Narendra Modi get a second term in 2019. However, reports also suggested that in case Kushwaha breaks the alliance, the two seats reserved for him will be distributed between BJP and JDU.

Recently, Khushwaha dropped a broad hint in connection with the possible political realignment and said that the combination of milk from Yadavs and rice from Kushwahas makes a good 'kheer'.

"A large number of Yadavs have come for this event. When the milk from Yadavs and rice from Kushwahas are mixed together, it makes for good 'kheer'. But for making kheer, not only we need milk and rice, it also needs 'dry fruits' in the form of support from the downtrodden and backward classes. This is the meaning of social justice," said the minister.

BJP may also give one Lok Sabha seat each to the JDU in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. "Both the parties held several rounds of talks,” JD(U) state president Bashishtha Narain Singh told reporters.

The seat sharing formula in Bihar is crucial for shaping up the NDA alliance before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as Opposition too is looking to put together a united 'federal front' for the same.

According to DNA, the seat-sharing plan was finalised during BJP president Amit Shah's recent Bihar tour, in a meeting with chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Prior to the announcement, the NDA has stayed silent over the possible formula, The Economic Times reported. The report quoted sources as saying that the BJP had been considering conceding its Balmikinagar and Shivar seats to accommodate all its allies.

"Not more than one or two seats,” a party insider was quoted as saying. “But, it all depends on the situation. BJP wants to show solidarity with its allies before going to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party’s top leadership has high hopes from Bihar."