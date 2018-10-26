BJP, JD(U) announce seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha polls; both parties to contest equal number of seats in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) announced that they will fight an equal number of seats from Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. BJP president Amit Shah and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar made this announcement in a brief interaction with the media on Friday.

Shah also assured that Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Vilas Paswan will remain a part of the alliance in 2019. The BJP chief also said that apart from the saffron party and the JD(U), other members of the alliance will also get a respectable seat share, and the numbers will be announced in a few days.

Earlier, there were reports that Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP was unhappy with the BJP's seat-sharing formula for the polls in Bihar.

The announcement by the BJP and JD(U) comes a day after a show of Opposition unity in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. This was at a rally in Patna, which was attended by the CPI, Congress, CPM, NCP and Loktantrik Janata Dal.

With inputs from PTI