BJP hires agencies to bring crowds to Narendra Modi's rallies in exchange for money, claims Mamata Banerjee

Howrah: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that BJP has hired "agencies" to bring crowds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in exchange for money.

"The BJP is spending extensively. We do not have money power like them. They are spending crores of rupees on every public meeting. They have hired agencies to put up flags and banners for them. They have been hired to bring crowds to Modi’s rallies in exchange for money," Mamata said during an election rally in Howrah.

"Look at the money spent by the BJP for campaigning. In future, democracy will be in danger if this continues," she added.

Mamata's comments came a day after Modi said the TMC chief's "brain would burst" seeing the enthusiasm of people in BJP's election rallies.

"Seeing today’s scenario, condition of some people is going to worsen further. It seems that there is a sort of competition among the people here as the second rally is bigger than the first one, the third one is bigger than the second one, and the fourth one is bigger than the third one. As your enthusiasm increases, Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) brain will burst,” Modi had said while addressing an election rally in Barrackpore.

Continuing her tirade against the prime minister, the TMC supremo alleged Modi is dividing people on the basis of religion.

"Modi has not done any work in last five years and has no achievements to show. Hence, he is trying to divide people along religious lines, hoping that such a tactic would help him get votes," Mamata said.

Four phases of Lok Sabha polls have already taken place in West Bengal, where 42 seats are at stake. The remaining three phases of polling are scheduled for 6, 12 and 19 May, and counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

