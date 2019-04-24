BJP has 'disassociated' itself from people's issues, their intention and policies are 'bad', says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in UP

Fatehpur: The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have distanced themselves from the people’s issues, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday. “BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have disassociated themselves with the real issues of the people. Their intention and policies are bad,” said Gandhi, while addressing an election rally.

“The Congress party’s ideology is to voice the concerns of the people, while the BJP’s policy is opposite in nature. The saffron party has lost its connection with the people of India,” said Gandhi, also a Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka said: “The prime minister spent most of his time visiting foreign countries and hardly visited the common people.”

She said: “BJP only believes in the advertisement of its policies with monetary help from capitalists. BJP has done false campaigning. It is visible in Uttar Pradesh.” “Under the current BJP government at the Centre, 50 lakh jobs were lost. Demonetisation has hurt the common people. No black money is being retrieved,” she said. “The BJP government has waived off the loan of big businesses amounting to Rs 5,50,000 crores,” she alleged.

Praising her party’s manifesto, Priyanka said: “My brother Rahul Gandhi has made NYAY scheme after taking advice from former finance minister P Chidambaram.” She said the BJP leaders in their election rallies talk of what the Congress has done in the past and what former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has done. “But they do not talk of what their leaders have done in the past five years,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, the election has been held for 26 Lok Sabah seats in the state. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

