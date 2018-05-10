BJP government setting new record of corruption in India: Congress

Jaipur: Congress national general secretary CP Joshi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of setting new record of corruption in the country.

"All capitalists involved in corruption and scams have links with the BJP and BJP government has set new record of corruption in the country,” Joshi said, addressing 'Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav' programme in Tonk district.

AICC general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey exuded confidence that booth-level workers will strengthen the party in the Assembly elections and emerge as winning party. He urged the party workers to expose the shortcomings of the BJP government.

AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash said that it was important to corner the "anti-people" BJP government and urged the party workers to expose its ill-policies.

“Narendra Modi is a smooth talker and people of the country voted him to power, but he breached trust of the people who are now feeling cheated,” Prakash said.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot said that people now see the Congress with a hope and party has strengthened despite being in the opposition from last four years.

“Booth level party workers have strengthened the party who have not let the Congress down. Party workers will uproot the BJP government with their hard work in the state,” Pilot said.