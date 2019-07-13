BJP General Secretary Ramlal appointed RSS 'Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh', V Satish to replace him

New Delhi: In a significant move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (Organisation) Ramlal was on Saturday sent back to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and appointed its 'Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh'.

However, there was no official announcement from the BJP as to who will replace him. Sources in the party said that Ramlal's deputy and BJP Joint general secretary (Organisation) V Satish is most likely to be promoted for the post.

"Ramlalji has been appointed Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh," Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, told ANI. The decision was taken at a three-day meeting of RSS pracharaks in Andhra Pradesh.

Asked about Ramlal's replacement, he said that it was the prerogative of the BJP. "They will decide," he said. The post in the past has been held by leaders like Sundar Singh Bhandari, KN Govindacharya and Sanjay Joshi.

The post is powerful and the person holding it is regarded as a notch above other general secretaries in terms of influence.

Ramlal has been the longest serving general secretary (Organisation) in the BJP. Under him, there are four Joint general secretaries (Organisation). They are V Satish, Saudan Singh, Shiv Prakash and BL Santhosh.

Among them, Satish is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah apart from RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. He has also worked in Gujarat. As "Sangathan Mantri" Satish is currently in charge of the west zone (Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra) besides Andhra Pradesh.

Satish, a full-time RSS worker was born in Nagpur and worked in northeastern states for ABVP and RSS before being shifted to BJP's Assam unit. The post of general secretary (Organisation) in BJP is held by a "pracharak" deputed by the Rashtriya Swayamesvak Sangh who acts as a bridge between the two organisations.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.