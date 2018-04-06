BJP rally in Mumbai latest updates: BJP's 38th foundation day event at Bandra Kurla Complex paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a line-up of songs written in their honour.

According to Amit Shah's schedule for Friday, the BJP chief will address the mega rally in BKC at 12 pm. He will later hold a press conference at 4 pm, and then hold a meeting with legislators from Maharashtra at 5 pm.

Extending wishes to the BJP on its 38th foundation day, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said,"As participating and contributing member of NDA, we (NDPP) appreciate the inclusive spirit of the BJP."

BJP president Amit Shah and Union ministers from Maharashtra are set to address the mega rally at BKC grounds in Mumbai. Ahead of the event in Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Twitter that the BJP workers in Maharashtra were honoured to have part chief Amit Shah for the foundation day celebrations in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters in view of the BJP rally that is expected to host around 3 lakh party workers at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will kickstart its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with a massive show of strength on its 38th foundation day to be celebrated on Friday.

Present on the occasion will be BJP president Amit Shah, Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve-Patil and other top functionaries who will address the party workers.

Over 300,000 workers — booth level to Members of Parliament — from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected for the mega event, said Danve-Patil.

Shah reached Mumbai on Thursday and met top party core-committee leaders. On Friday, he is expected address a rally of party workers at the Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds.

The rally is an internal BJP event so no other parties or their leaders have been invited.

More than 50,000 buses and vehicles and 28 special trains will ferry the activists from across Maharashtra and other states, at the BKC grounds, all being supervised by Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the BKC grounds with three massive stages, seven marquees for the events and another two marquees for the activists to stay the night.

Provision has been made for their comfortable stay with food packets and water supply during the entire duration of their halt in Mumbai.

Besides, similar celebrations shall be held in all districts and other states of India, and various people-oriented welfare programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be showcased through digital and social media.