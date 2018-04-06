BJP rally in Mumbai latest updates: BJP's 38th foundation day event at Bandra Kurla Complex paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a line-up of songs written in their honour.
According to Amit Shah's schedule for Friday, the BJP chief will address the mega rally in BKC at 12 pm. He will later hold a press conference at 4 pm, and then hold a meeting with legislators from Maharashtra at 5 pm.
Extending wishes to the BJP on its 38th foundation day, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said,"As participating and contributing member of NDA, we (NDPP) appreciate the inclusive spirit of the BJP."
BJP president Amit Shah and Union ministers from Maharashtra are set to address the mega rally at BKC grounds in Mumbai. Ahead of the event in Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Twitter that the BJP workers in Maharashtra were honoured to have part chief Amit Shah for the foundation day celebrations in Mumbai.
The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters in view of the BJP rally that is expected to host around 3 lakh party workers at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.
The Bharatiya Janata Party will kickstart its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with a massive show of strength on its 38th foundation day to be celebrated on Friday.
Present on the occasion will be BJP president Amit Shah, Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve-Patil and other top functionaries who will address the party workers.
Over 300,000 workers — booth level to Members of Parliament — from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected for the mega event, said Danve-Patil.
Shah reached Mumbai on Thursday and met top party core-committee leaders. On Friday, he is expected address a rally of party workers at the Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds.
The rally is an internal BJP event so no other parties or their leaders have been invited.
More than 50,000 buses and vehicles and 28 special trains will ferry the activists from across Maharashtra and other states, at the BKC grounds, all being supervised by Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.
Elaborate arrangements have been made at the BKC grounds with three massive stages, seven marquees for the events and another two marquees for the activists to stay the night.
Provision has been made for their comfortable stay with food packets and water supply during the entire duration of their halt in Mumbai.
Besides, similar celebrations shall be held in all districts and other states of India, and various people-oriented welfare programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be showcased through digital and social media.
Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 11:57 AM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 12:10 PM
Highlights
BJP foundation day event in Mumbai pays tribute to BR Ambedkar
The 38th foundation day event at Bandra Kurla Complex paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a line-up of songs written in their honour. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve have reached the rally.
Watch: BJP workers reaching MMRDA grounds in BKC
Video courtesy: Sanjay Sawant
Amit Shah to address rally at 12 pm
According to Amit Shah's schedule for Friday, the BJP chief will address the mega rally in BKC at 12 pm. He will later hold a press conference at 4 pm, and then hold a meeting with legislators from Maharashtra at 5 pm.
Mehbooba Mufti wishes BJP on 38th foundation day
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wished the BJP on its foundation day. "I sincerely hope that India, under Narendra Modi, can truly exhibit the moral leadership of the region by winning the trust, hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
Narendra Modi to interact with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha seats via video conference today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha seats and with the presidents of the party's 734 district units via video conference through his app. The five Lok Sabha constituencies chosen are New Delhi, North East Delhi, Hamirpur in in Himachal Pradesh, North Central Mumbai and Saran in Bihar. Their MPs are Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Poonam Mahajan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy respectively.
Neiphiu Rio wishes BJP on foundation day
Extending wishes to the BJP on its 38th foundation day, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said,"As participating and contributing member of NDA, we (NDPP) appreciate the inclusive spirit of the BJP."
Mega rally to be held 11.30 am
BJP president Amit Shah is set to address the rally in Mumbai n Friday on the occasion of the party's 38th foundation day, which is seen as a formal launch of the party's campaign for the 2019 polls.
Besides Shah, Union ministers hailing from Maharashtra and other BJP leaders will address the congregation to be held at 11.30 am
Thursday's bike rally for Amit Shah brought resulted in commute woes in Mumbai
After BJP chief Amit Shah landed in Mumbai on Thursday, traffic snarls were reported on the Western Express Highway between Dindoshi and Vakola as the Yuva Morcha took out a bike rally to welcome him. According to The Indian Express, the rally was taken out from the domestic terminal 1B to the Bandra-Kurla Complex. As many as 25,000 local BJP cadres participated in the 3 km-long rally, among them 10,000 bikers and several car drivers.
'BJP's mega rally meant to depict party's vastness'
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Thursday that the objective of the BJP mega rally in Mumbai is to display the vastness of the party ahead (elections) in Maharashtra and India. “Let us unveil the vastness of the BJP to the last worker. The convergence of five lakh people at one spot is not about headcounts or power play. It depicts the vastness of the organisation, which has been build over the years,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Ahead of foundation day mega rally, Devendra Fadnavis says honoured to have Amit Shah for celebrations
Extending greetings on BJP's 38th foundation day, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the party workers in Maharashtra were honoured to have their national president Amit Shah for the celebrations in Mumbai.
BJP's ideology advocates to make India 'vishwa guru', says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union minister Dharmendra Pradesh tweeted saying that the soul of BJP is its ideology of "integral humanism" which advocates to make India a "vishwa guru" (universal teacher). "More than just a party, it is truly a revolution of millions of selfless karyakartas. More power to this revolution," he said.
Mumbai commuters brace for massive traffic snarls; traffic police issues advisory
Regular commuters in Mumbai are bracing themselves for a bad-traffic day ahead on Friday ahead of BJP's foundation day celebrations planned at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. In view of the event which is likely to host around 3 lakh BJP workers, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory.
Click here to read more
Narendra Modi tweets with #IndiaTrustsBJP on party's 38th 'stapna diwas'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the "sacrifice of all BJP karyakartas" on Friday, when the party is celebrating its 38th foundation day. In a series of tweets, he hailed the BJP party workers, saying that they were the "heart and soul" of the party.
12:10 (IST)
Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari to reach venue in 10 minutes, says BJP leader Chandrakant Patil
11:56 (IST)
BJP foundation day event in Mumbai pays tribute to BR Ambedkar
The 38th foundation day event at Bandra Kurla Complex paid tribute to BR Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a line-up of songs written in their honour. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve have reached the rally.
11:36 (IST)
Watch: BJP workers reaching MMRDA grounds in BKC
Video courtesy: Sanjay Sawant
11:32 (IST)
Visual from BKC; BJP workers present in large numbers
Image courtesy: Sanjay Sawant
11:12 (IST)
Amit Shah to address rally at 12 pm
According to Amit Shah's schedule for Friday, the BJP chief will address the mega rally in BKC at 12 pm. He will later hold a press conference at 4 pm, and then hold a meeting with legislators from Maharashtra at 5 pm.
10:58 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti wishes BJP on 38th foundation day
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wished the BJP on its foundation day. "I sincerely hope that India, under Narendra Modi, can truly exhibit the moral leadership of the region by winning the trust, hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
10:56 (IST)
Narendra Modi to interact with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha seats via video conference today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers of five Lok Sabha seats and with the presidents of the party's 734 district units via video conference through his app. The five Lok Sabha constituencies chosen are New Delhi, North East Delhi, Hamirpur in in Himachal Pradesh, North Central Mumbai and Saran in Bihar. Their MPs are Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Poonam Mahajan and Rajiv Pratap Rudy respectively.
10:21 (IST)
Neiphiu Rio wishes BJP on foundation day
Extending wishes to the BJP on its 38th foundation day, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said,"As participating and contributing member of NDA, we (NDPP) appreciate the inclusive spirit of the BJP."
10:00 (IST)
Mega rally to be held 11.30 am
BJP president Amit Shah is set to address the rally in Mumbai n Friday on the occasion of the party's 38th foundation day, which is seen as a formal launch of the party's campaign for the 2019 polls.
Besides Shah, Union ministers hailing from Maharashtra and other BJP leaders will address the congregation to be held at 11.30 am
09:55 (IST)
Thursday's bike rally for Amit Shah brought resulted in commute woes in Mumbai
After BJP chief Amit Shah landed in Mumbai on Thursday, traffic snarls were reported on the Western Express Highway between Dindoshi and Vakola as the Yuva Morcha took out a bike rally to welcome him. According to The Indian Express, the rally was taken out from the domestic terminal 1B to the Bandra-Kurla Complex. As many as 25,000 local BJP cadres participated in the 3 km-long rally, among them 10,000 bikers and several car drivers.
09:41 (IST)
'BJP's mega rally meant to depict party's vastness'
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Thursday that the objective of the BJP mega rally in Mumbai is to display the vastness of the party ahead (elections) in Maharashtra and India. “Let us unveil the vastness of the BJP to the last worker. The convergence of five lakh people at one spot is not about headcounts or power play. It depicts the vastness of the organisation, which has been build over the years,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
09:35 (IST)
Ahead of foundation day mega rally, Devendra Fadnavis says honoured to have Amit Shah for celebrations
Extending greetings on BJP's 38th foundation day, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the party workers in Maharashtra were honoured to have their national president Amit Shah for the celebrations in Mumbai.
09:17 (IST)
BJP's ideology advocates to make India 'vishwa guru', says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union minister Dharmendra Pradesh tweeted saying that the soul of BJP is its ideology of "integral humanism" which advocates to make India a "vishwa guru" (universal teacher). "More than just a party, it is truly a revolution of millions of selfless karyakartas. More power to this revolution," he said.
09:06 (IST)
Mumbai commuters brace for massive traffic snarls; traffic police issues advisory
Regular commuters in Mumbai are bracing themselves for a bad-traffic day ahead on Friday ahead of BJP's foundation day celebrations planned at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. In view of the event which is likely to host around 3 lakh BJP workers, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory.
Click here to read more
08:26 (IST)
Narendra Modi tweets with #IndiaTrustsBJP on party's 38th 'stapna diwas'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the "sacrifice of all BJP karyakartas" on Friday, when the party is celebrating its 38th foundation day. In a series of tweets, he hailed the BJP party workers, saying that they were the "heart and soul" of the party.
08:21 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah set to address around 3 lakh party workers in Mumbai
BJP national president Amit Shah — who landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening — will address the rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai.
After addressing the mega rally in Bandra, Shah is also expected to hold a press conference. Shah would also hold a meeting with the BJP lawmakers from the state at Maharashtra Cricket Association office at Bandra in the evening, reported DNA.
Click here to read more