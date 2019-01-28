BJP flays MDMK founder Vaiko for holding black flag protest against Narendra Modi during Madurai visit

Chennai: The BJP in Tamil Nadu on Monday flayed MDMK founder Vaiko for holding a black flag demo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Madurai visit, saying it was done for his own "promotion".

The protest was not reflective of the people's sentiments, BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said. Modi's visit, where he laid the foundation stone for an AIIMS facility at Madurai, was aimed at the development of southern Tamil Nadu, she said and questioned what Vaiko had done for the region in the past as an MP.

She also took a dig at his vow to make MK Stalin the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, seeking to remind him of his bitter rivalry with the DMK President in the past.

"Your black flag protest is for your own publicity and it does not reflect Tamil Nadu people's sentiments," she said in a statement.

"People will not forgive those who showed black flags to the Prime Minister who had come for (launching) public welfare schemes. The BJP will also not tolerate those making cheap criticism against the Prime Minister," she added.

Led by Vaiko, MDMK cadres had on Sunday staged the protest against Modi at Madurai, accusing him of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu.

Protesting party workers raised slogans against him and also released black balloons, alleging he had betrayed the interests of Tamil Nadu on Cauvery and other issues. Pointing out at Vaiko's strong pro-Sri Lankan Tamils stand, Soundararajan sought to know why he was now supporting the DMK-Congress combine, accused of aiding the earlier Mahinda Rajapakse dispensation in its fight against the LTTE

which resulted in heavy civilian Tamil casualty.

"This shows your often changing political colours which the people are well aware of," she said.

On the Gaja super cyclone which hit the state coast in November 2018, leaving a trail of devastation including human casualty, she said the Centre had issued prior warnings and provided assistance to the state government, thus preventing large scale loss of lives.

The Prime Minister took part in the people's grief even as his office monitored the relief activities by deputing Central Ministers, she added.

