BJP fires fresh salvo at Kejriwal as AAP nominee gets booked for brandishing revolver in viral video

New Delhi: In a sharp jab at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday questioned what steps he would take against Joginder Singh Bunty, the AAP’s candidate for the MCD polls from Swaroop Nagar ward-19, whose video of a drunken revolver dance has been circulating on social media.

“@ArvindKejriwal ji, will you take any strict action against this Navratna of your party?” Delhi BJP spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra tweeted soon after a FIR was registered against the AAP nominee at the Swaroop Nagar police station. The BJP spokesperson also attached a copy of the FIR with her tweet for the benefit of the AAP.

स्वरूप नगर वार्ड से आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी Joginder Singh Bunty जिनका शराब पीकर Revolver Dance कि विडिओ परसों रात वायरल हुआ था पर – Police Station Swaroop Nagar में Arms Act की FIR हुई दर्ज।@ArvindKejriwal जी अपने इस नवरत्न पर क्या कोई कारवाई करेंगे ? pic.twitter.com/2t4v8Hm0Ez — Richa Pandey Mishra (@richapandey) November 30, 2022

In what seems to be fresh trouble for the ruling AAP, the Delhi police on Wednesday lodged a complaint under the Arms Act against Joginder Singh Bunty for brandishing a revolver while dancing in an inebriated condition. Police officials said they got the footage from social media in which a group of men can be seen dancing while the AAP candidate can be seen flaunting a revolver, in an intoxicated state.

On Tuesday too, another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla had posted the viral video of the AAP candidate on Twitter, where he can be seen brandishing a gun while dancing under the influence of alcohol. Poonawalla too had questioned Kejriwal in a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and predicted that the AAP chief would not suspend Joginder Singh Bunty from his party despite overwhelming evidence. He went on to add that the viral video depicted the true face of the AAP just before the upcoming MCD polls for Delhi’s civic bodies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s sharp attacks aimed at Kejriwal and AAP comes barely days ahead of the MCD elections, which are due to be held on 4 December. The counting of votes will be done on 8 December. The BJP is hoping to cash in on the beating that the AAP’s image has taken just ahead of the polls to the civic bodies, that have been caused due to the sudden emergence of leaked videos of AAP leaders such as Satyendar Jain and Joginder Singh Bunty.

