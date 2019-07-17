BJP expels Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion for six years after video of him brandishing guns goes viral

The BJP has expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, after a viral video of him brandishing guns while intoxicated went viral on social media.

Anil Baluni, a spokesperson for BJP was quoted as saying by ANI, "The party sought an explanation from Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion on the video in which he is seen abusing and indulging in wrongful acts. Since his reply was not satisfactory as per our disciplinary committee, he has been expelled from the party for 6 years."

The BJP had earlier suspended the MLA.

In the video, the Khanpur MLA is seen dancing to a popular Bollywood number with two revolvers in his hands and a carbine hanging from his shoulder. He is seen sipping a drink from a glass as his friends cheer him on. The licenses of three weapons of the suspended BJP MLA were also revoked and he has been also slapped with a notice by Haridwar District Magistrate Dipendra Chaudhary. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has been ordered to check for violation of rules in the issuance of weapon licenses to Champion and his family.

The BJP had earlier extended the suspension of Champion for an indefinite period, a day after the video went viral on social media, which caused embarrassment to the party.

Champion was also in the news a couple of months ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with another BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal, challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Another video had gone viral last month, in which he was seen threatening a journalist. Champion was one of the Congress MLAs who had rebelled against former chief minister Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.

With inputs from agencies