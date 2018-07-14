BJP denies report on Amit Shah's alleged remark on Ram temple construction after Asaduddin Owaisi criticises party chief

The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, on Saturday said it would be better if the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya dispute was pronounced after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He tweeted the statement in response to a report on Friday claiming that BJP president Amit Shah had said the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will begin before the general elections.

Owaisi tweeted:

AShah in Hyd says Mandir will be built b4 the Parl elections

Qs is Shah going to write the judgment when the SCourt is deciding the Title dispute,& whether Masjid is essential feature of Islaam

It is better if the issue / Judgment given after Parl Elections for free & fair Elec — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 14, 2018

However, the BJP later rejected the report, which quoted party national executive member Perala Sekharjee as saying that Shah had said: "Considering the developments, I believe that the construction of the Ram temple will begin before the upcoming general elections."

Yesterday in Telangana, BJP President Shri @AmitShah didn’t make any statement on the issue of Ram Mandir as being claimed in certain sections of the media. No such matter was even on the agenda. — BJP (@BJP4India) July 14, 2018

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer heard arguments on referring the Ayodhya case to a constitution bench. During the hearing, the Shia Waqf Board told the bench that it was willing to donate one-third of the disputed land, which the Allahabad High Court had given to the Muslims, to the Hindu group for "peace, harmony, unity and integrity" in the country.

The court scheduled the next hearing for 20 July.

With inputs from PTI