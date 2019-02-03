BJP 'democratises' its election manifesto, launches Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat campaign to include citizen's voice in sankalp patra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched its Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat campaign, which is touted to be a people's platform where citizens can inform the ruling party of its concerns in the span of one month, and in turn, the party will take note of said concerns while preparing its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

BJP national president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the BJP workers at the project's launch event in New Delhi, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens to join the campaign via Twitter. Singh is also the head of the party's manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha election.

Your voice is of utmost importance. Urging you all to take part in 'Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’, a unique effort by @BJP4India to get citizen feedback. What you all share will form the blueprint of our ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the 2019 elections. https://t.co/TvajNFN9RF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2019

Shah in his speech said that people had lost faith in a democracy under previous governments' regimes until the BJP took power in 2014. "No concrete steps were taken to resolve the nation's problems before 2014. All one needed to do to win elections before 2014 was make false promises," he said, in a subtle jibe at the Congress.

He added that the BJP is different from other parties as it believes in democracy, and claimed that it is the only party which can take the nation forward.

Answering questions of reporters, Shah said that the BJP will give a full account of the promises it made in its 2014 manifesto, maintaining complete transparency on what it could fulfill and the progress report on the promises that remained unfulfilled.

Meanwhile, Singh in his address noted various progressive steps taken by the Centre, including those taken against anti-national forces and terrorists. He also said that the government is "committed to national security" and infrastructure development. "Our government wants to improve India's national security ring and make it strong enough that it looks like a Sudarshan Chakra to our opponents," he said.

He also noted that India's greatest strength is its culture and heritage, and said that promoting it would not be possible without the BJP.

He urged citizens to take part in the Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat "with full enthusiasm" so that the Modi government can match their expectations and include it in their manifesto for upcoming elections.

