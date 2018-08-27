BJP, Congress spar over demonstration against Vasundhara Raje during Gaurav Yatra in Jodhpur; Opposition party accused of violence

Jaipur: A recent incident of stone-pelting and black-flag demonstration against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during her ongoing Gaurav Yatra in Jodhpur has sparked a slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress with both blaming each other for the violence.

BJP leader and State minister Rajendra Rathore called the yatra disruption "unprecedented," saying that it was clear as to who was behind the mischief.

"Some protestors had raised slogans in favour of a former chief minister. So, we know who started it," said Rathore.

"The huge reponse to the yatra as well as the fact that the Rajput and other communities have promised us support has unnerved the Congress," Rathore added.

However, Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot trashed the allegations. "Police are yet to confirm if there was stone-pelting. Also, I have come to know that it was BJP activists who raised slogans against the chief minister," said Gehlot.

"I strongly condemn violence. Our party president Rahul Gandhi has also told us to keep away from violence," he said.

"She was shown black flags in Jhunjhunu during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit also. This shows people are annoyed with her," Gehlot added.