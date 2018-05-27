BJP claims Shiv Sena used criminals to 'bribe' voters ahead of Palghar by-election, will complain to EC

Mumbai: The BJP has alleged the Shiv Sena roped in some criminals to distribute money to voters ahead of the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled for Monday, and said it would complain about it to the Election Commission.

"The BJP is going to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission that the Sena has brought 1,000 people from (neighbouring) Thane, Mumbai and Kalyan who are staying illegally in Palghar even after the campaigning is over, and they are distributing money (to voters)," BJP leader Ravindra Chavan told PTI.

"These people, who are distributing money, also include criminals," Chavan, who is the Minister of State for Medical Education, alleged.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back saying the BJP was levelling such charges as it was scared of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"Talking about the Sena distributing money does not befit the BJP. The Shiv Sena is a party of the common man and our workers are our strength. It is the people who give our leaders food to eat and water to drink when we go for campaigning," Raut said.

He alleged that the BJP was rather "teaching" corrupt practices to its young party workers by making them indulge in distributing money and alcohol.

"They are free to approach the EC as and when they wish to. However, the truth is that they are scared of us and hence, using these tactics," Raut said.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena, the allies at the Centre and in Maharashtra, had a bitter face-off during the campaigning for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll with both the parties trading charges against each other.

The Shiv Sena has fielded late BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga's son Shriniwas Wanaga while the saffron party has put up Congress deserter Rajendra Gavit for the seat.